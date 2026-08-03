Atlanta Falcons Weekend in the A: Falcons QB woes, Braves find their mojo and a Dream Barbie And then there were four. Falcons sign quarterback Cooper Rush amid injuries. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Rod Beard 1 hour ago Share

The Falcons have a quarterback issue — at least for now. At the start of training camp last week, they announced Michael Penix Jr. had not been medically cleared from his ACL rehab to participate in 11-on-11 drills. Their other option, Tua Tagovailoa, had back issues flare up, and he was held out for the first practice. Even their third quarterback, Trevor Siemian, was released on the opening day of training camp. That left Jack Strand as their top quarterback — that is, until they added Cooper Rush. If that weren’t bad enough, All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson is holding-in to get a new contract.

What a first week of camp it was. As the old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, then you don’t have a quarterback. The Falcons have four and hope to get a solid option from that lot. If you aren’t already following Daniel Flick, our new Falcons beat writer, do yourself a solid and do so now. He’s working on a cool tool that tracks the stats of the quarterbacks in passing drills throughout training camp.

Braves find their rhythm And just like that, the Braves have padded their lead in the NL East. Last week, that margin was down to 5½ games. They’ve extended that lead to eight games, on the heels of their five-game win streak, including sweeping a four-game series against the Nationals. With the trade deadline looming today at 6 p.m., the recent streak may convince the Braves’ brass they don’t need to make a big splash to win the division. They did make a move, getting outfielder Lane Thomas and lefty pitcher Bailey Falter from the Royals for a pair of prospects. Thomas is batting .230 with 10 home runs, and has a modest 37 RBIs in 96 games this season. In Falter’s five appearance, he has an ERA of 13.97. That’s likely not enough to close the gap with the Dodgers, who got the big fish of all deadline deals, trading for the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal, the two-time Cy Young Award winner.