Atlanta Falcons How Falcons’ Callahan went from hotel security guard to NFL coaching lifer His initial dream was to be a history teacher and high school football coach. Falcons offensive line coach Bill Callahan, shown speaking to the media at the team's Flowery Branch training facility in May, is dedicated to the details. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick Updated 48 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Bill Callahan was toiling away in the film room, constructing reels and hanging them with paper clips, when his desk phone rang at 2 a.m. It was his wife, Valerie, stationed a few miles away in the hotel where Bill worked as a part-time security guard. “What are you doing?” Valerie asked. “Are you ever going to come home?” Callahan was doing what he always did as a 25-year-old, part-time assistant coach at Illinois in 1981: cutting 16-millimeter tape, putting it on a reel, splicing it, and using paper clips to hold it together. And about home? The hotel was his home. Or, at least, it’s where he slept. He picked up a job there, maybe legitimate, maybe illegitimate, just to get free housing.

He didn’t have a dime to his name. He scraped food together from the training rooms at Illinois. And, really, he didn’t even have this dream. He just wanted his master’s degree. Callahan turned 70 years old Friday. The Falcons’ offensive line coach is entering his 49th season as a coach and 28th in the NFL. He never secured his degree, but he has turned the pursuit of a $5,000 raise into quite the profit — a lifetime in coaching — and a career arc he truly never saw coming. “This was kind of a crazy path in a lot of ways,” Callahan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The journey has been wonderful, but it wasn’t the intention.” ‘You learn how to survive’ They were only freshmen, surrounded by a wealth of future coaches, all filled with enough passion to play Division III football but not enough talent to go any higher. It was 1974, and in the dorm rooms at Benedictine University (Illinois), Callahan, a quarterback, and Kevin Cosgrove, a defensive back, passed time with competitions.

They invented games. They did kicking competitions, passing competitions and anything else to scratch their competitive itch. And in their free minutes, they kicked back and talked about life, as 18-year-olds do with their friends.

Coaching, they decided, was their future. “We weren’t dreaming,” Cosgrove told the AJC. “It was goals that we were setting.” But Callahan’s goal didn’t feature lengthy stays in college or the NFL. He wanted to be a high school coach and teach history on the side. “That was the epitome,” Callahan said. And for two years, he lived it. He taught history and coached at Oak Lawn Community High School in 1978 and again at De La Salle Institute in 1979. But he had no money, and in those days, a master’s degree augmented an additional $5,000 in salary. So, Callahan called all around the college football landscape. Illinois offered a gig as a part-time coach with the bonus of going to graduate school. He only had to survive a few years, he told himself, and he’d further his career as a coach and teacher.

Illinois had different plans. On a staff with 11 total coaches, Callahan’s hours resembled a full-time job. He didn’t have time to go to class. All he did was cut up film, coach and recruit with phone calls, postcards and letters. And by technicality, he wasn’t an official graduate assistant, so he couldn’t live in graduate housing. He didn’t have the money to pay for housing — salaries for his position ranged from $2,500 to $5,000 annually back then — so the hotel security job was a necessity. It was, in retrospect, a “farce,” he said. “You learn how to survive,” Callahan said. “When you’re coaching on a journey, you’ll do anything, anywhere.” Callahan quickly earned the reputation of an ol’ grinder, an old-time phrase for those in the industry dedicated to perfection to the extent their work rarely stopped. Callahan put together the practice plans each day, going through the offense’s plays for the day and what concepts it would run against certain looks. Everything Illinois needed to block, Callahan made sure it happened. No detail was ever too small.

“Bill Callahan is the most thorough and focused young coach I’ve ever seen,” Bob Smith, the offensive line coach at Illinois when Callahan arrived, told the AJC. From college quarterback to one of the NFL’s legendary O-line coaches With a chuckle, Callahan smiles as he looks back on how this whole thing started. How, after a playing career as a quarterback, did he become one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history? “It’s interesting,” he said, laughing. Callahan didn’t want to coach the offensive line. His future, he thought, was with quarterbacks. Early in his career, he helped a variety of positions on the offense, including tight ends, which meant working with offensive tackles during combination block situations. That was the extent of his experience when Illinois coach Mike White approached him with a message, not a question, about his next step in 1983.

“Coach White didn’t ask me — he told me I’d coach the offensive line,” Callahan said. Progress came fast. Callahan had 26 offensive linemen his first year at Illinois and learned plenty. He learned how to coach the position through research and NFL connections, including Bill Walsh in San Francisco and Dick Vermeil in Philadelphia. That’s how Callahan fell in love with the NFL, but it’s also how he grew enamored with coaching offensive linemen. In 1986, he finally received his ideal job — quarterbacks coach — at Illinois. The next year, he left for Northern Arizona, a Division I-AA school at the time, to coach the offensive linemen. He was hooked. Maybe it was the challenge of coaching five players versus one, or the control and influence over both the run and pass concepts. Or maybe it was something else. Matt Slauson, who played under Callahan from 2005-07 at Nebraska and from 2009-11 with the New York Jets, has his own theory — and it starts on Chicago’s West Side in the 1970s.

“I think him being a college quarterback, he got the crap kicked out of him so hard that my theory is he never wants to put another quarterback through that experience,” Slauson said. “So, I think he is all about making sure the offensive line that he has will always protect the quarterback.” Callahan laughed at the idea. He took some beatings, sure, but he feels he should’ve appreciated his offensive linemen more. No matter, Callahan’s quarterback experience is a big piece of the puzzle. It gives him a holistic viewpoint of the offense, which aided his transition to being an offensive coordinator in 1989 at Southern Illinois. Callahan, unsurprisingly, loved throwing the ball. Southern Illinois had a concept in its playbook called four deep, or four verticals. The ball is snapped, and four receivers run straight. Callahan called it 10 consecutive times in one game. He no longer remembers that, but he laughs thinking about it. Those days were key parts to the person, and coach, he ultimately became. So were his four years at Wisconsin.

In 1990, after Barry Alvarez took over for the Badgers, he hired Cosgrove as his linebackers coach. The team needed an offensive line coach. “What about Bill Callahan?” Cosgrove said. “Damn, Billy, yeah, that’s right. Let’s get him on the line,” Alvarez responded. They never looked back. After his stint at Wisconsin, Callahan made his first jump to the NFL. The Eagles, once so influential in teaching him offensive line play, were his first stop in 1995. Three years later, in 1998, he went to the Oakland Raiders, where he called plays and coached offensive linemen. Four years after that, he led the Raiders to a Super Bowl berth as their head coach. In less than 15 years, Callahan went from calling plays in the Gateway Collegiate Athletic Conference to leading an NFL team out of the tunnel on the sport’s biggest stage.

And sitting in attendance, by means of four free tickets from Callahan, was Bob Smith. Without Smith, Callahan wouldn’t have gotten his foot in the door at Illinois, nor had his first taste of play-calling at Southern Illinois. Callahan, his stardom greater than ever, stayed true to his roots. “We didn’t forget him,” Smith said, “and he didn’t forget about us.” Falcons offensive line coach Bill Callahan speaks to the media at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The mental manipulator Slauson still hears Callahan’s voice, the subtle nasally hint of his Chicago upbringing and all, ringing through his ears. The week before Slauson made his first start at right tackle for Nebraska, Callahan pushed him to an extreme so deep, so devilish, Slauson wanted to quit.

After the second padded practice, Callahan pitted Slauson, a freshman, against All-American defensive lineman Adam Carriker, a future top-15 draft pick, on a corner field. Carriker aligned as a wide-nine defensive end. Slauson’s task? Get to the A-gap, near the center’s pre-snap alignment, and seal the lane from Carriker. By play No. 12, Slauson had snot firing from his nose. He was bleeding everywhere. If this is what it takes to be successful, he thought, he didn’t have it. Then, Callahan, with that nasally Chicago accent, piped up. “Again,” he said. Same result. “Again,” he said. Same result. “Again,” he said. Finally, Slauson caught Carriker under the chin, drove him backward and put him on the ground. Callahan spoke once more. “Matt,” Callahan said, “I don’t know what just happened in your mind, but it needs to happen every play.” Looking back at the story, Callahan laughs and insists he never took an advanced psychology course or read any revolutionary psychology books. Slauson, however, said Callahan “definitely plays psychological mind games.”

Slauson speaks from firsthand experience. After Callahan’s endless persistence, Slauson found the switch. He’d played plenty of football before that day and never discovered it. Callahan pushed him to the edge. Slauson benefited. He became a three-time All-Big 12 honoree and played a decade in the NFL. “My career wouldn’t have happened without him,” Slauson said. That applies twice. When Nebraska fired Callahan after 2007, he became the Jets’ offensive line coach. In 2009, New York drafted Slauson. He went from a sixth-round pick to a 113-game starter. “I truly believe that if I would have gotten drafted anywhere else, I would have been in and out of the league pretty quick,” Slauson said. “Bill has a way of connecting with guys. His philosophy of techniques and blocking is so exact, and if you just follow his rules, you can have success.” A combination of a professor, nerd and mad scientist One of the biggest lessons Callahan’s dad ingrained in him early is that when he does a job, he does it as well as he can. Leave no stone unturned. Complete the task. Improve it. Callahan has committed his life to details. He misses none. And his players love it.

“The minutiae of detail that he would give us was incredible,” Slauson said. Brandon Moore was entering his sixth NFL season when Callahan arrived in New York. Callahan was the first coach Moore had at any level who recorded individual periods at practice and went through them in the film room. In meetings, they’d watch every step and every angle of every rep, then Callahan would cross-cut the concept with game film. That was a normal step in the weekly preparation process, one that helped Callahan explain concepts to his players. By the end of the week, players thought they’d seen everything. Then, on Friday, Callahan would throw new variations of how to view the opposing defense and incorporate everything into one comprehensive game plan. It was a loaded plate, but the food was sectioned off so distinctly that players had no trouble consuming it in one sitting. “He’s almost professor-like in a way,” Moore said. “You could tell the work he had done and the thought process he had put in everything and how it all connected to the plan for that week. His professionalism and discipline had no other way but to rub off on you because you saw how important all of that was.

“It’s not information overload. It’s stuff pertaining to your skill, and for you to perform at a high level on Sundays, you had no choice but to up your preparation in a way.” Adaptability is at the center of Callahan’s longevity. When he first started doing cutups at Illinois, he didn’t have VHS and Beta tapes at his disposal. Modern technology has made pulling and splicing clips easier than ever, and Callahan has capitalized. He’s also proven innovative. While he was with the now-Washington Commanders from 2015-19, Callahan invented blocking sleds he nicknamed Olga and Bertha. They weigh 380 pounds and only move if hit properly. He’d already crossed the bridge to 60 years old by the time the idea and production of the machine came to be. Callahan has a “thirst” for finding the smallest margins, said Moore, who added it’s a key reason why his former coach is still around.

“To still have that, I guess he’s a nerd in that way,” Moore said, laughing. “You don’t hear that about too many football coaches, especially at that age, and you don’t hear that too much about O-line coaches, which I think is what sets him apart. “He’s been a coordinator. He’s been a head coach. He’s coached quarterbacks. He has that ability to find those finer details and that hunger to always improve.” And he’s done it all without ever taking a snap as an offensive lineman. Slauson said it was normally hard for him to listen to coaches who never went through the pains and challenges of playing up front. The physical demand of the position, coupled with the task of getting five players to think and move as one, is too unique for an outsider to fully understand. Not Callahan, who Slauson dubbed a “mad scientist of football” and perhaps one of the most intelligent football coaches to grace the planet. “I have played with some great, great coaches over the years, and Callahan’s on his own level,” Slauson said. “To me, he’s the absolute best offensive line coach I’ve ever been around.

”And as far as the football mind goes, I don’t think there’s anybody in the same class as him.” Throwbacks to ‘pre-Jake’ Matthews era Chris Lindstrom still remembers the conviction he felt leaving his pre-draft visit with the Washington Commanders. Lindstrom knew about Bill Callahan in high school, coaching big, mauling linemen with the Jets and Cowboys, and his mind let him think he could be the next. “Man,” Lindstrom thought, “that was somebody I would want to play for.” The stars didn’t align in 2019, when the Falcons drafted Lindstrom at No. 14 overall, one pick before Washington. They did eight seasons later. When the Falcons cleaned out their coaching staff and front office this spring, new coach Kevin Stefanski hired Callahan, whom he worked with from 2020-23 in Cleveland. It gave Callahan and Lindstrom, now an established starter and four-time Pro Bowler, the chance to reunite.

In some ways, Callahan still is teaching history. But his subjects aren’t high schoolers. They’re 300-pound Atlanta Falcons offensive linemen. In team meetings, Callahan pulls film from as far back as 2002, left tackle Jake Matthews estimates. The 34-year-old Matthews, the oldest player in the room and entering his 13th NFL season, often hears jokes from his teammates in the realm of, “Wow, that was even pre-Jake being in the league.” But Matthews is still effective, and so is the film Callahan shows. “We’ve had some grainier footage sometimes of the early 2000s,” Lindstrom said, “but there’s lessons in it. And that’s the thing, so much of football has changed, but so much is the same.” Experience shows itself handy, and Callahan’s something of an ageless wonder. Matthews wonders what he’ll be like when he’s 70. He doesn’t think he’ll be as energetic or loose-moving as Callahan, a passion-fueled football lifer.

“You can see the way he goes about it, he truly loves football and the knowledge and kind of what goes into it,” Lindstrom said. “It’s been really fun and that rubs off on everybody in that environment.” ‘I thank the Lord every day’ Callahan subtly joked he doesn’t want people knowing he turns 70 this year. In an industry so prone to casting veterans aside, experience has carried Callahan to the unique honor of being the NFL’s oldest active position coach. So, how much longer does he want to do this dance? He doesn’t walk, or coach, or talk like a man particularly close to hanging up the marker and whiteboard. “I’m really fortunate to be doing what I’m doing,” Callahan said. “I thank the Lord every day. I never really considered this a job. It’s always been fun for me, and I enjoy it. I enjoy being with players. I derive more satisfaction in helping people get where they want to go.” Callahan’s players have, at each step, expressed gratitude. He’s a self-proclaimed “Spring-Nut,” a die-hard fan of music legend Bruce Springsteen, and for several years received concert tickets for his Christmas present from his players.

Another year, while he was with the Dallas Cowboys, Callahan emphasized cut blocks so often that his players bought him a machete. Everybody signed it. He still has the machete at his house, well over a decade later. Callahan is a history buff. He loves studying past leaders, be it coaches, such as John Wooden and Bear Bryant, or politicians, such as Lyndon B. Johnson, John F. Kennedy or Ronald Reagan. He’s currently watching Tom Hanks’ World War II documentary and learning more about the battle than ever before. Callahan is a big fan of travel. There’s nothing prettier, he’ll tell you, than Washington, D.C. in the fall. And ask him about the Chicago White Sox. Die-hard fan. Perhaps someday, he’ll get more time to watch history documentaries, catch a few more ballgames and see the rest of the world. But for now, Callahan remains driven by the players he’s leading, the coaches he’s helping and the young assistants he’s mentoring. The game keeps him fired up, keeps him young. And nothing captivates Callahan’s mind more than offensive line play. He’s the master, yet he laughs at the thought he’s learned everything. He still discovers new things every day.