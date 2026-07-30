Georgia Tech Georgia Tech eagerly counting down to season, Georgia rivalry game Kyle Efford says Yellow Jackets have countdown clock to ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’ rivalry. Georgia tight end Ben Yurosek is tackled by Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford after a reception Nov. 29, 2024, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford is fired up for the season — and certainly fueled up for what lies ahead on Nov. 28 in Athens. Efford said Georgia Tech has a countdown clock to its annual rivalry game with the Bulldogs. “We have one (clock) going. As soon as you walk-in, it’s on the right. The older guys know what’s going on with that,” he said. “It’s been up since that 8 OT game.” Indeed, the 2024 showdown between Georgia Tech and Georgia was a classic, both teams pouring their hearts on the field before the Bulldogs finally prevailed, 44-42, in the eighth overtime.

“It still affects us now, to this day,” Efford said. “There’s still probably between 20 and 30 guys left who were on that team, so it’s extra motivation. “The fire’s still burning to go to work.” That’s the intention of Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, who was as emotional as any of his players in the aftermath of the amazing game. “What I know about these kids, this team, this school,” Key said after the loss, “this emotion will turn into fuel, and we’ll use that fuel.”

The Yellow Jackets certainly did, roaring into the next season with seven straight wins, climbing to their highest AP Top 25 ranking at No. 7 since 2009 before a 48-36 loss at North Carolina State derailed their perfect season.

Efford, speaking at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, said he remembers suffering a season-ending shoulder injury while trying to make a stop on Georgia’s final touchdown in regulation of the eight-OT game. “We can’t stand each other, and it shows between the whistles,” Efford said. “It’s a historic rivalry; we didn’t start it, but we’re keeping it going, and you can’t let down guys from back in the day.” Efford said he is confident the Yellow Jackets have plenty left in their stingers, even after the departure of star quarterback Haynes King and first-round offensive line pick Keylan Rutledge. The Yellow Jackets open the season Thursday, Sept. 3, against Colorado at Bobby Dodd Stadium. “We’ve got some big fellas coming back and transfers,” said Efford, a fifth-year player from Dacula. “Across the front, from the second level to the third level, we’re fully loaded.

“There’s no hierarchy, this is a player-led team. If we go out there and execute, we can beat anyone. That’s our team culture.” It’s safe to say that Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey, who began his career at Georgia, will be fired up, as well. Lightsey had two tackles for the Yellow Jackets against his former team in 2024 and was all over the field in last season’s game, making 12 stops in Tech’s hard-fought 16-9 loss to the Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia has three players who started in the 2024 battle: tailback Nate Frazier, receiver London Humphreys and kicker Peyton Woodring. Gunner Stockton made his Georgia Tech rivalry debut in last season’s game, but Efford said he goes back much farther with the UGA quarterback.