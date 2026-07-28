Media pick Georgia Tech to finish fifth in ACC

Georgia Tech has finished above preseason expectations in every season under coach Brent Key. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

The Yellow Jackets received 2,006 total points, with two first-place votes, from the 188 media members who cast a ballot.

The Yellow Jackets received 2,006 total points, with two first-place votes, from the 188 media members who cast a ballot.

Credentialed media members polled at the ACC Football Kickoff picked Georgia Tech to finish fifth in the ACC, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets received 2,006 total points from the 188 media members who cast a ballot. They also earned two first-place votes, the sixth-most among the ACC’s 17 teams.

Georgia Tech has finished above preseason expectations in every season under coach Brent Key and is the only program to finish in the top four of the ACC the past three seasons. The Jackets enter 2026 after a 9-4 (6-2 ACC) finish to 2025, tying them for second place in the ACC with Duke, Miami, SMU and Pittsburgh.