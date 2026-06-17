‘Fan demand’ leads Dream to move their Barbie Game Day to State Farm Arena

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese reacts after scoring during the first half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

It will be the team’s sixth game played at the downtown venue this season.

It will be the team’s sixth game played at the downtown venue this season.

The Atlanta Dream announced Wednesday that its Barbie Game Day celebration Aug. 3 against the Las Vegas Aces will be played at State Farm Arena as “fan demand continues to soar.”

The game will be the Dream’s sixth played at the downtown venue this season and will tip off at 7:30 p.m. The team said in a news release Wednesday that Barbie Game Day will “(celebrate) the iconic brand’s legacy of inspiring women and girls to imagine their limitless potential.”

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single-game ticket packages as part of the promotion, which will include select Barbie Game Day merchandise. Tickets went on sale Wednesday.