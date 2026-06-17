‘Fan demand’ leads Dream to move their Barbie Game Day to State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Dream announced Wednesday that its Barbie Game Day celebration Aug. 3 against the Las Vegas Aces will be played at State Farm Arena as “fan demand continues to soar.”
The game will be the Dream’s sixth played at the downtown venue this season and will tip off at 7:30 p.m. The team said in a news release Wednesday that Barbie Game Day will “(celebrate) the iconic brand’s legacy of inspiring women and girls to imagine their limitless potential.”
Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single-game ticket packages as part of the promotion, which will include select Barbie Game Day merchandise. Tickets went on sale Wednesday.
Dream president and chief operating officer Morgan Shaw Parker said in the release that the demand the team has seen “speaks not only to the success of the Dream, but to the future of women’s sports and the tremendous opportunity ahead for Atlanta.”
The first 10,000 fans will receive a rally towel as part of the team’s Lendistry Small Business Night, which the team said in the news release will feature four Atlanta-based small businesses.
The addition of a sixth game at State Farm Arena comes amid the Dream’s 9-4 start. Its sellout streak across games at Gateway Center Arena and State Farm Arena has reached 50 games and spans the past three seasons.