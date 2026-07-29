Falcons sign veteran QB Cooper Rush after Tua Tagovailoa injury

Former Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush is the newest addition to the Falcons roster, after more injury concerns to the position group. (Nick Wass/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a back injury, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Rush participated in early workouts on the first day of training camp.

Rush, 32, has spent parts of eight seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025, after being signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He is best known for his time in Dallas, in which he started 14 games in relief of Dak Prescott.

He played in college at Central Michigan and passed for 12,984 yards, 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions across four seasons.