Atlanta Braves How many All-Stars will Braves have in 2026? Atlanta has 12 players who deserve Midsummer Classic consideration, including five who could be locks to make it. Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) and outfielder Michael Harris II — pictured celebrating Atlanta's win over the Pirates on Sunday, June 7, 2026 — are among the handful of Braves who seem to be locks to make the All-Star Game. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Gabriel Burns 44 minutes ago Share

The Braves will be well represented at next month’s All-Star Game. We’ll find out just how well in the coming weeks. Three years ago, the Braves sent a franchise-record eight National League All-Stars to Seattle for the Midsummer Classic. Could they approach that number again for the Philadelphia edition next month?

A look at their candidates (stats through Monday): Feel like locks First baseman Matt Olson Olson’s 2.3 fWAR leads the MLB-best Braves. It’s the best mark among NL first basemen and third overall behind the Yankees’ Ben Rice (2.7) and the A’s Nick Kurtz (2.4). Olson is hitting .267 with an .877 OPS. He’s once again played in every game thus far, hitting 17 homers — most among first basemen — with 47 RBIs. He should be voted a starter, but Bryce Harper (Philadelphia) and Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) will also surely get strong fan support. Catcher Drake Baldwin

The Braves have been hopeful Baldwin (oblique) will return during their homestand next week. He’ll resume what’s been a sensational second year in which he’s looked worthy of MVP consideration. Baldwin has hit .303 with a .931 OPS. He had 13 homers and 38 RBIs in 48 games. At 25 years old, he’s established himself as a foundational player for the Braves’ future. He’s been arguably MLB’s best catcher, a debate that could also favor former Braves farmhand Shea Langeliers, who’s turned into a star for the A’s. Baldwin almost certainly will be heading to Philadelphia, and he should be a starter.

Outfielder Michael Harris II It feels like Harris should’ve already been an All-Star at some point, but this would be his first such nod — a testament to him discovering the first-half consistency that’d for so long eluded him. Harris’ 2.2 fWAR is tied with Baldwin for second on the Braves. He’s hitting .306 with a .863 OPS while providing his usual superb defense. There are a lot of worthy outfielders in the NL, but Harris and the Dodgers’ Andy Pages should be the two center-field locks. Starting pitcher Chris Sale Sale should make his third All-Star appearance in as many seasons with the Braves and his 10th overall. He’s again been dominant and, most importantly, healthy. The 37-year-old has a 2.23 ERA in 12 starts, striking out 86 in 72⅔ innings. He’s among the many worthy candidates in what could become an all-time competitive NL Cy Young race. Closer Raisel Iglesias

What more could any team want from its closer? “Iggy” has a 0.87 ERA in 20 games (20⅔ innings). He’s logged 19 scoreless outings. He’s 13-for-13 in saves. He’s struck out 24, walked four and hasn’t allowed a homer. The 12-year veteran is deserving of his first All-Star appearance. Padres closer Mason Miller and Phillies closer Jhoan Duran are the other two who stand out in the field. We’ll see Starting pitcher Bryce Elder Wouldn’t it be something if Elder, for so long a punching bag for Braves faithful, became a two-time All-Star with the franchise? Elder has a 2.66 ERA in 84⅓ innings (14 starts). He’s surrendered more than three earned runs in just one of those outings. He’s allowed two or fewer runs in nine of them. He’s covered six innings in 10 of them. The crowded field makes him less of a certainty, but if he continues this over the next few weeks, he has a strong case. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Take a glance at what happened in Boston and Cincinnati during the Braves’ last road trip and one will realize how quickly Acuña can catch fire. He likely needs just one red-hot streak — of which he’s perfectly capable — to enter the conversation. The fan vote should work heavily in his favor, too, even if his overall stats don’t stack up yet (he’s annually among the players receiving the most votes across both leagues). Acuña is hitting .254 with a .798 OPS in 52 games. He has only seven homers with 15 stolen bases. The numbers are short of his lofty expectations, but the Braves are just waiting for him to sustain his next explosion.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies Albies, now fully healthy after two seasons of injury and recovery, has enjoyed a renaissance. Like Olson, he’s appeared in every game, hitting .275 with a .774 OPS. The defensive metrics have been much improved, too, which is notable in this discussion. The NL field at second base is crowded, though, with players like Milwaukee’s Brice Turang, emergent star JJ Wetherholt (St. Louis) and established slugger Brandon Lowe (Pittsburgh). Relievers Robert Suarez and Dylan Lee The nature of the process makes it difficult for either Suarez or Lee to make it, much less both. But there’s a chance one is rewarded, and both are certainly pitching to a level that warrants the acknowledgement. The Braves inked Suarez to a multiyear deal over the winter because they’ve valued having an illustrious bullpen. He’s been worth the commitment, posting a 0.63 ERA in 28 games. Suarez was an All-Star the past two seasons and would be deserving again in 2026. Lee, meanwhile, might be the most underrated reliever in the majors, which seems strange given his integral status on a big-brand team that’s been winning. The southpaw has a 1.17 ERA in 31 games. He’s fanned 38 hitters in 30⅔ frames. He’s been as reliable as a reliever can be, a true weapon for manager Walt Weiss. If the Braves make a deep postseason run, their All-Star-caliber reliever trio will be a key reason.