Braves’ Ozzie Albies suffers fractured hamate bone in left hand

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies throws to first against the New York Mets during an MLB game Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Albies fouled off a pitch from Nationals reliever Konnor Pilkington and showed immediate pain. He visited with team trainer George Poulis before he was removed from the contest in the third inning. Utilityman Nick Allen replaced him.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies exited the game Monday with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, a brutal development that ends Albies’ season days too early.

This was the same wrist Albies fractured last July, costing him a significant amount of time (two months) and seemingly zapping much of his offensive ability upon returning. It’s a different bone this time, however.

Albies had seemed back to full strength in the second half of the season, looking closer to his three-time All-Star form. His resurgence had been a major summer subplot.

Albies was hitting .266 with a .738 OPS over his past 48 games. He’d hit .276 with a .782 OPS across 19 games in September. That’s a drastic turnaround from the .220 average and .606 OPS Albies posted in the first half.

His $7 million team option, which wasn’t the shoo-in to be accepted as it once was, seemed a virtual lock yet again as his rejuvenated play has helped the Braves to a winning record in the second half. Albies had also been reliable, appearing in every game this season.