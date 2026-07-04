Atlanta Braves Five Braves make National League All-Star roster Closer Raisel Iglesias, catcher Drake Baldwin first-time selections. Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) runs onto the baseball filed during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 4-3 over Toronto Blue Jays. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop and Gabriel Burns 24 minutes ago Share

The Braves will be represented by at least five of their own July 14 at the All-Star Game in Philadelphia. Starting pitcher Chris Sale, catcher Drake Baldwin, first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies and closer Raisel Iglesias were all officially named on the National League roster, MLB announced Saturday. The selection of Iglesias marks the first time in the right-handed pitcher’s 11-plus seasons he has been named an All-Star. “I’ll be completely honest, I had lost interest, or didn’t put too much thought into the All-Star Game after having so many years of having put up really good seasons and not being chosen,” Iglesias said via interpreter Franco Garcia. “I just kind of began to put that out of my mind and just looked forward to the vacation days that I would have with my family, as we liked to joke around and say.

“I just kind of stopped thinking about it in that sense. Now that this honor has been stoked upon me, I feel very grateful and I’m very excited. I’m gonna go, I’m gonna make the most of it, I’m gonna give maximum effort, 100%, one more game added to the season and just gonna try to take it all in.” Iglesias, 36, has a 1.53 ERA and 17 saves in 17 opportunities. He has converted 35 consecutive save opportunities since July 28. The veteran from the Dominican Republic has struck out 32 hitters in 29 1/3 innings. Braves’ manager Walt Weiss broke the news to Iglesias on Saturday during a team meeting at Truist Park. “First and foremost, I thank God. I’m so grateful for God, my life, my family, my team, the fans, the support from everyone that’s got me to this point,” Iglesias said. “I’m really excited. I’m happy.”

Baldwin, the 2025 National League rookie of the year, will be making his All-Star Game debut as well. Baldwin is hitting .251 — a clip hurt by a recent 0-for-36 stretch — and has driven in 39 runs and hit 14 homers.

Before going on the injured list in May with a strained oblique, Baldwin was hitting .303 over his first 48 games. “It’s pretty cool. It’s something that you always watch growing up,” Baldwin said. “Being able to do this for the first time — I just talked to Chris (Sale) about how cool that day is and stuff like that and I’m super-excited for it. It’s pretty special to see some of the hard work is paying off.” Albies and Olson are both appearing in their fourth All-Star Games. Albies is hitting .273 with 49 RBIs, 55 runs scored and 14 homers. This is his first All-Star selection since 2023. “It means a lot. When they told me, I got tears in my eyes immediately,” said Albies, who was injured for much of the 2024 season, then hit .240 in 2025. “To come back and have a better season and everything is huge.

“Definitely grateful for the opportunity for the whole. For these guys to put the work in, it’s something really special. Being part of the All-Star game means a lot because you go out there and you represent the Braves.” Olson is an All-Star in back-to-back seasons, and all his selections have come since 2021. The Parkview High Graduate is ninth in MLB history for consecutive games played and could pass Stan Musial for eighth on that list in August. He credited Braves fans for stuffing the ballot boxes to get him and his teammates to Philadelphia. “Baseball in Atlanta is huge. Really, in the South, growing up here, you feel it. You feel the fans pulling for you. When it comes to stuff like this, there are people who go out and vote for you and kind of like to give you the recognition for going out and putting the cleats on and playing every night. “It’s great. You always feel it in the stadium. Great, great crowds in our worst days and our best days. There’s not a lot of places around the league that can say that, to be able to feel the fans behind you no matter the outcome on the field.”