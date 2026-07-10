Braves Report: Matt Olson appreciation post

“A ton of luck involved with that, too,” Olson told the AJC before the season. “Playing first base, I will always say, is part of it, the equation there. I’m not spending as much energy as these guys are in the outfield or shortstop or whatever it might be. I’m not stealing 70 bases. I’m not really the guy putting myself in harm’s way that much. I should be out there.”
Sure, but … Olson’s out there like few players are.
Or ever have been.
Dating back to the streak’s start in Oakland, the Lilburn native has played in 873 straight games.
Only eight other players in the history of baseball have hung in longer:
Cal Ripken Jr., 2,632
Lou Gehrig, 2,130
Everett Scott, 1,307
Steve Garvey, 1,207
Miguel Tejada, 1,152
Billy Williams, 1,117
Joe Sewell, 1,103
Stan Musial, 895
Pete Alonso is second on the active list. He’s still in the 400s.
And did we mention Olson hits dingers?
He sent his 25th flying last night, his sixth consecutive season hitting that mark (eighth, if you toss out the shortened 2020 campaign). Lest we forget, he also holds the Braves single-season record, with 54.
The Braves are 54-38, with their most pre-All-Star game wins since 2023 (and three games left to play). They’ve got a three-game division lead over the Phillies and Marlins, and seem to have refound their footing of late.
Buuuuut that lead was once much larger, the baseball much better, the injuries fewer.
🤔 So here’s today’s question: How are we feeling about Atlanta’s chances the rest of the way?
A. World Series or bust, baby.
B. Playoffs for sure but …
C. I just don’t have a great feeling about it, ya know?
Braves All-Star Ozzie Albies doubles during a recent matchup with the Mets. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
Los Bravos take on the Cardinals again this weekend, with game times at 8:15, 7:15 and 2:40 p.m., respectively. Tonight’s clash is an AppleTV affair.
The probable starters in St. Louis:
Chris Sale (9-6, 2.27 ERA) vs. Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.86)
Reynaldo Lopez (4-1, 3.18) vs. Matthew Liberatore (4-6, 5.34)
Hurston Waldrep (0-1, 8.44) vs. Dustin May (5-6, 4.55)
Should be a good one … if Braves pitchers can limit the damage done by Decatur High grad and MLB RBI leader Jordan Walker.
Then it’s the All-Star game.
Weekend festivities include the HBCU Swingman Classic (7 p.m. Friday, MLB Network), the MLB draft (1 p.m. Saturday, NBC) and the Futures Game (noon Sunday, NBC).
Home Run Derby? 8 p.m. Monday, Netflix
All-Star Game? 8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox
As you’re no doubt aware, catcher Drake Baldwin and second baseman Ozzie Albies got starting nods for the National League. Olson, Chris Sale and Raisel Iglesias made the roster, too.
🔮 Relatively tame predictions: Baldwin drives in a run. Olson homers. Sale gets an inning. Michael Harris II also ends up making the squad as a replacement.
QUICK, SOME OTHER (PROSPECT-Y) NEWS!
🧐 We mentioned the MLB draft above, and beat writer Chad Bishop has more details on what to expect. The Braves have pick Nos. 9, 26, 48, 84 and 112.
Georgia Tech’s Drew Burress might be an option.
🤨 Top prospect Cam Caminiti was, somehow, the only Braves farmhand included on initial rosters for the Futures Game. He’s 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA (plus 68 strikeouts in 68⅓ innings) for High-A Rome this season.
🤞 Pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver is moving his rehab work to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he’ll get the start Saturday. Smith-Shawver previously made two starts for Single-A Augusta, allowing one earned run over seven innings.
💪 Meanwhile: Sandy Leon and other MLB vets on Gwinnett’s roster continue filling their dual role as player and mentor.
👊 Former 2021 draft picks Cal Conley and Adam Zebrowski, now with Gwinnett, have been BFFs on every step of their minor league journey.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
A Lockheed C-130H performs a flyover before the Braves and Mets clashed at Truist Park on July Fourth. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
Not a bad view.
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