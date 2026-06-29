Sports The Win Column: Calling our shot(s) Plus: Braves down bad, Hawks love PrizePicks.

By Tyler Estep 23 minutes ago Share

Getting toasty this week, folks. And I’m not just talking about the weather. THE WORLD CUP HEATS UP Congo fans at FIFA Fan Fest in Atlanta react to their team's weekend win over Uzbekistan. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) This little international soccer tournament has been a banger and, with the action rolling through Atlanta again this week, I figured we’d start today’s newsletter with a few predictions for what lies ahead. A grain or seven of salt is advised. Your complete guide to the World Cup in ATL

Defining moments, numbers so far 1️⃣ Atlanta will remain lit. We’ve had full houses at “Atlanta Stadium,” at the official FIFA Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park and just about everywhere else I’ve seen during these first few weeks of festivities.

Don’t expect that to slow down much this week. The ATL’s first-ever World Cup knockout round match arrives at noon Wednesday, with England and the Democratic Republic of Congo clashing in the Round of 32.

Congo fans helped pack out The Stadium Usually Known as Mercedes-Benz on Saturday (even without their beloved Patrice Lumumba impersonator). This is their country’s first-ever appearance in the knockout rounds.

You may have heard them English folks love their futbol too. Noon game, schmoon game. It’s gonna be a party. It’s also gonna be a few days before the Fourth of July … so the Win Column is officially calling for a British defeat on American soil.

These African squads have been tough.

2️⃣ Atlanta will host Messi. Our fair city also hosts a Round of 16 game next week, with the winners of Australia-Egypt (2 p.m. Friday) and Argentina-Cape Verde (6 p.m. Friday) fighting for a trip to the quarterfinals. Assuming Mo Salah is healthy, look for Egypt to advance. And as much as we’d enjoy seeing tournament sensation Cape Verde back where they started their magical run … Lionel Messi and the defending champs will be too much. The GOAT will play in the ATL. And ticket prices will rise even higher. 3️⃣ The U.S. men’s national team will win. Unlike a certain TV reporter from Los Angeles who spent her weekend apologizing to an entire country, I can point to Bosnia and Herzegovina on a map (roughly). I’m also from Lawrenceville, which has a notable Bosnian population, so … respect.

But the boys in red, white and blue will be just fine after their little slipup against Turkey over the weekend.

Come 8 p.m. Wednesday, they’ll be showing Edin Džeko (the so-called “Bosnian Diamond”) the exit. Feeling a tad less confident about a subsequent Round of 16 match against the winner of Belgium-Senegal, but we can’t have everything now can we? And remember: Our friend Michael Parkhurst told us that just getting to the Round of 16 would count as a winning tournament for the U.S. 📩 New to the Win Column? Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox. And tell a friend! WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK? 🏆 Golden Spikes: College baseball’s Golden Spikes Award gets announced tonight at 7:30 on MLB Network, and Georgia’s Daniel Jackson is the odds-on favorite to win. He’d be the first Bulldog so honored since … Charlie Condon in 2024.

Mercer’s Kyle Lewis won the award in 2016. Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek hugged the hardware in 1994. 🎾 Wimbledon: Big-time tennis is already underway in England and runs through July 12. Serena Williams starts her comeback bid by taking on Australian Maya Joint, the world’s 53rd-ranked player, around 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. 💰 Hawks: The NBA’s official free agent negotiation period starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday. First question of many: What do with Jonathan Kuminga’s $24.3 million club option? The Hawks’ recent draftees start Summer League action this weekend too. 🏀 Dream: It’s off to Washington, D.C., on Thursday (7:30 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network) before the Golden State Valkyries come to College Park for a nationally televised July 4 matinee (1 p.m. on CBS).

🍑 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race: How could we forget? America’s greatest 10K no longer bears the AJC name, but we’re still buds. In fact: Come by our office on Peachtree Street between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday to cheer on runners — while enjoying a free King of Pops ice pop, plus live music from DJ La Bonita and the Clark Atlanta drum line. CUNNINGHAM: SEND KIM BACK TO THE BENCH Ha-Seong Kim strikes out swinging. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP) The Braves, meanwhile, host the Cardinals this week (7:15 p.m. each night, Tuesday through Thursday). They say they’re not in panic mode. Things have to turn around at some point. Right?

Well … perhaps not for shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. Third baseman Austin Riley is eliciting heretofore unseen levels of skepticism too. 🤔 From AJC columnist Michael Cunningham’s weekend reflections: Kim has the lowest OPS (.239) among big leaguers with at least 80 plate appearances.

Riley produced an OPS (.635) through Saturday that was higher than just 16 qualified hitters. “Manager Walt Weiss should be out of patience with Kim,” Mr. Cunningham wrote. “Weiss’ latest, desperate gambit was giving Kim three straight starts at San Francisco over the weekend. Kim went 0-for-8 with two walks and four strikeouts. “Kim has made 82 plate appearances; he’s reached base 14 times and struck out 22 times. Kim has zero extra-base hits.

“Enough is enough. Kim should stay on the bench, because the Braves are worse off when he plays.” I’ll also point out that the $20 million shortstop last got a hit June 3 … so no argument here. 🤔 As for Riley: He’ll keep getting playing time, “but he hasn’t homered since May 20. The 32-game streak without one is the longest of his career.” Ugly stuff. And with their division lead now sitting at just three games, the Braves are no longer sitting pretty. A MORE OPTIMISTIC QUOTE ABOUT THE BRAVES We're not losing games because we're not good enough; we're not losing games because we're quitting. The effort's still there, the fight's still there. It's just not showing up on the field right now. - Pitcher Chris Sale PITTS POLL, TECH GEAR AND TORCH TALK 📊 The results are in for last week’s poll on Kyle Pitts’ new payday … and there was a distinct lack of uproar. “Would’ve preferred he played on the franchise tag but … eh” was the most popular answer (41%). “Dude’s pretty darn good with halfway decent quarterback play” came in second, with 27%.