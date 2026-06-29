Business

Atlanta Hawks to partner with fantasy site PrizePicks. Here’s what we know.

Fantasy sports giant lands first NBA franchise partnership, and it’s with its hometown team.
Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (right) shoots a jump shot over the defense of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left) in the first half of Game 4 during the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (right) shoots a jump shot over the defense of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left) in the first half of Game 4 during the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
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An Atlanta startup that has risen to become one of the largest fantasy sports companies has inked a partnership with one of its hometown sports franchises.

Here’s a hint: Both say they’re “True to Atlanta.”

PrizePicks on Monday announced it’s partnering with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, becoming a “Proud Partner” sponsor. The agreement will also integrate the company’s brand across broadcasts, in-arena signage and digital platforms alongside a new “PrizePicks Party Deck” inside the arena, which ranks among the country’s highest for attendance.

It’s the first NBA partnership for PrizePicks, a company known for its daily fantasy sports platforms, which its executives argue are legally distinct from sports betting and online gambling. Joey Molko, PrizePicks senior vice president of partnerships, said the company’s products offer more ways for fans to engage with live sports, making them great partners for the Hawks.

“The Hawks share our obsession with bringing fans closer to the game,” he said in a news release. “And we can’t wait to join them in making every game more fun to watch and to celebrate basketball culture in THE A.”

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher leaves after the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks during Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff series at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. The New York Knicks won 140-89 over the Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher leaves after the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks during Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff series at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. The New York Knicks won 140-89 over the Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The PrizePicks logo will soon become a familiar one for Hawks fans, who will see it throughout TV broadcasts and brandished alongside in-game stat updates. Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise for the Hawks and State Farm Arena, said the partnership will help create “new opportunities to deliver unique and engaging experiences to our fans.”

The newly branded party deck will be a premium hospitality space inside the arena and will feature exclusive promotions and event experiences, the companies said.

PrizePicks sprang out of Atlanta Tech Village and is now worth billions of dollars. It recently established a new headquarters on the upper floors of the Star Metals high-rise in West Midtown, planning to grow its workforce by 1,000 employees through 2031.

The Star Metals office building in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
The Star Metals office building in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).

Earlier this year, PrizePicks was named an official daily fantasy sports partner of the NBA. The company will also become the presenting partner of “Hawks AF (And Friends),” a podcast series produced by the franchise.