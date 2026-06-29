Atlanta Hawks to partner with fantasy site PrizePicks. Here’s what we know.
Fantasy sports giant lands first NBA franchise partnership, and it’s with its hometown team.
Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (right) shoots a jump shot over the defense of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left) in the first half of Game 4 during the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
An Atlanta startup that has risen to become one of the largest fantasy sports companies has inked a partnership with one of its hometown sports franchises.
Here’s a hint: Both say they’re “True to Atlanta.”
PrizePicks on Monday announced it’spartnering with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, becoming a “Proud Partner” sponsor. The agreement will also integrate the company’s brand across broadcasts, in-arena signage and digital platforms alongside a new “PrizePicks Party Deck” inside the arena, which ranks among the country’s highest for attendance.
“The Hawks share our obsession with bringing fans closer to the game,” he said in a news release. “And we can’t wait to join them in making every game more fun to watch and to celebrate basketball culture in THE A.”
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher leaves after the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks during Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff series at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. The New York Knicks won 140-89 over the Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The PrizePicks logo will soon become a familiar one for Hawks fans, who will see it throughout TV broadcasts and brandished alongside in-game stat updates. Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise for the Hawks and State Farm Arena, said the partnership will help create “new opportunities to deliver unique and engaging experiences to our fans.”
The newly branded party deck will be a premium hospitality space inside the arena and will feature exclusive promotions and event experiences, the companies said.