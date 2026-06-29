Atlanta Hawks to partner with fantasy site PrizePicks. Here’s what we know.

Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (right) shoots a jump shot over the defense of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left) in the first half of Game 4 during the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

An Atlanta startup that has risen to become one of the largest fantasy sports companies has inked a partnership with one of its hometown sports franchises.

Here’s a hint: Both say they’re “True to Atlanta.”

PrizePicks on Monday announced it’s partnering with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, becoming a “Proud Partner” sponsor. The agreement will also integrate the company’s brand across broadcasts, in-arena signage and digital platforms alongside a new “PrizePicks Party Deck” inside the arena, which ranks among the country’s highest for attendance.

It’s the first NBA partnership for PrizePicks, a company known for its daily fantasy sports platforms, which its executives argue are legally distinct from sports betting and online gambling. Joey Molko, PrizePicks senior vice president of partnerships, said the company’s products offer more ways for fans to engage with live sports, making them great partners for the Hawks.