Hawks to kick off Las Vegas Summer League on its opening day

The Hawks will begin Las Vegas Summer League against the Jazz on July 4. (AJC file)

The NBA has released the schedule for this season’s Summer League in Las Vegas. The Hawks will play their first game on the opening day (July 9), scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Hawks will also compete in the Summer League set in Salt Lake City. They tip off that tournament July 4 against the Jazz.

The team opted into Summer League in Salt Lake City to give the young players more opportunities.

New draft picks Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar will headline the team’s Summer League roster. They will also be joined by last year’s 23rd overall pick, Asa Newell.