Hawks to kick off Las Vegas Summer League on its opening day

The NBA has released the schedule for this season’s Summer League in Las Vegas. The Hawks will play their first game on the opening day (July 9), scheduled to air on ESPN2.
The Hawks will also compete in the Summer League set in Salt Lake City. They tip off that tournament July 4 against the Jazz.
The team opted into Summer League in Salt Lake City to give the young players more opportunities.
New draft picks Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar will headline the team’s Summer League roster. They will also be joined by last year’s 23rd overall pick, Asa Newell.
The team also reportedly agreed to sign Louisville’s Isaac McKneely to an Exhibit 10 deal.
“Our Summer League team is also going to be stacked, by the way, so it should be fun,” Hawks president of basketball operations, Onsi Saleh, said at the rookies’ introductory news conference Thursday.
All 30 teams will take part in the tournament July 9-19 at the Thomas and Mack Center and Pavilion on the UNLV campus. All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air live on ESPN platforms or Prime Video.
Each team will play at least five games, including four games from July 9-16. After the first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs. The playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either July 17 or July 18.
The Summer League Championship game is set for July 19.