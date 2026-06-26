Metro Atlanta Visa hurdles likely keep Lumumba Vea from DR Congo World Cup match in Atlanta The international fan sensation who portrays Patrice Lumumba has become a source of national pride for Atlanta and the world’s Congolese community. Congo supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga poses as a statue of the country's assassinated independence hero Patrice Lumumba ahead of the World Cup match against Colombia in Mexico on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Fernando Llano/AP)

By Ernie Suggs 10 minutes ago Share

Pambu Claude Mwanda and his wife, Ina, have spent weeks preparing for Saturday’s World Cup match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta. Nearly 20 friends and relatives are traveling from Texas, New York, Virginia, Arizona, North Carolina, Canada and Sweden to stay at their Gwinnett County home, turning the match into a family reunion and a celebration of Congo’s Independence Day as they hope to witness the Leopards’ first trip to the World Cup knockout stage. The anticipation stretched beyond living rooms. On Thursday, Aimé-Stéphane Mukendi, senior adviser to the president of the Congolese Community of Atlanta, joined dozens of supporters at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to welcome the Leopards as they arrived from Mexico.

One person, however, never stepped off the plane. For Mwanda, the weekend’s most anticipated arrival isn’t one of his houseguests. It’s Lumumba Vea. Because of visa and travel hurdles that have kept many Congolese supporters from reaching the United States, it’s unclear if the beloved fan icon will be in Atlanta for Saturday’s match.

Vea, a former baker whose real name is Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, has become an international sensation by portraying Patrice Lumumba, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s first democratically elected prime minister. Since 2013, Vea has stood motionless throughout entire 90-minute matches, mirroring the raised-arm pose of the Patrice Lumumba statue in Kinshasa.

A memorial for Democratic Republic of the Congo independence hero Patrice Lumumba stands in Kinshasa, Congo, June 20, 2022. (Samy Ntumba Shambuyi/AP) Wearing brightly colored suits, he has become a living monument to the slain independence leader and one of Africa’s most recognizable soccer supporters. “A lot of people are anticipating him coming, and we’re still hoping he’ll make it,” Mwanda said. “We’re excited, even if we’re disappointed he may not make it. We’re hopeful he’ll still be featured somehow so people in the United States can see Congolese pride and the passion our fans have for soccer.” Like Mwanda and Mukendi, Nina Maketo Ford, a 43-year-old first-generation Congolese American from Jonesboro, has been hoping Vea makes it to Atlanta. “I don’t think words can really explain the excitement and pride we feel right now,” said Ford, an event planner whose parents emigrated from Kinshasa and settled in Raleigh, North Carolina, before she was born. “I was the first person in my family born in America, and I haven’t always felt the connection to Congo the way that I should have. So this is a very emotional moment because it feels like Congo is coming to us here in Atlanta and we’re all coming together to celebrate our country. And that’s something very special.”

But Vea’s uncertain travel plans reflect a broader challenge confronting African supporters during this World Cup. From the Democratic Republic of Congo to Senegal, Somalia and Iran, visa restrictions, enhanced security vetting and other travel barriers have complicated or prevented travel to the United States for fans, journalists, referees and even some team personnel, underscoring how geopolitics has become an unexpected storyline of the tournament. Vea experienced those challenges firsthand. He missed DR Congo’s qualifying playoff because he could not secure a visa in time and the team’s tournament opener after Ebola-related travel restrictions delayed his arrival. On Tuesday, he finally made his World Cup debut during DR Congo’s 1-0 loss to Colombia in Guadalajara, Mexico, taking his place on a podium behind the team bench in his familiar pose. Mukendi said Vea was denied a U.S. visa after applying in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Although he said he does not know the specifics of Vea’s case, Mukendi believes the denial was tied to restrictions related to the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo.

“We were hoping that since Mr. Lumumba had already been outside the DRC for more than 21 days, they would let him in,” Mukendi said. “I’m not sure whether he tried to apply again from Mexico before coming to Atlanta.” According to Congo’s health ministry, the current Ebola outbreak, which was detected in mid-May, has already sickened more than 1,000 people and killed more than 250. The world began to take notice of Lumumba Vea, whose name translates to “Lumumba Lives,” during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, when television cameras repeatedly found him. With his glasses, tailored suits and distinctive side part, Vea bears a striking resemblance to Patrice Lumumba. His appearances, which he has described as both tribute and art, quickly went viral on social media.

Congo's Yoane Wissa (left) and Colombia's Jefferson Lerma battle for the ball during their World Cup match in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) “When many people hear ‘Congo,’ they think of Ebola, war or poverty,” said Mwanda, an auditor. “But he’s an example of the pride Congolese people have. The fact that he gained fame gave us hope that people would see Congo on the biggest stage in the world and recognize that our country is something special and magical.” Ford said Vea has helped reshape how outsiders view her parents’ homeland. “A lot of times Congo gets a bad rap,” she said. “People think about conflict, hardship, war and disease. It’s always something negative. But now we’re on the world stage for something positive.” Nina Maketo Ford (from left) and her sisters Melia Maketo Russell and Miranda Maketo Cook show off their Congolese pride beneath the African country's flag. Ford is the first member of her family born in the United States. (Courtesy of Nina Maketo Ford) To understand why Vea resonates so deeply, you have to understand Patrice Lumumba.

Lumumba led Congo to independence from Belgium in 1960 and became the nation’s first prime minister. A passionate advocate for African self-determination and Pan-African unity, he became one of the continent’s brightest young leaders before being overthrown, imprisoned and assassinated during a secession crisis in 1961. Patrice Lumumba was the first prime minister of the Republic of Congo and became one of the continent’s brightest young leaders before being overthrown, imprisoned and assassinated in 1961 (AP/1960) Belgian officials were later found to have played a role in the events surrounding his death. “Lumumba was one of the few African leaders who openly stood up to colonialism,” Mwanda said. “He’s a martyr to our nation. … He gave confidence to people like my father and me … and we used that as a benchmark for what we could achieve here in the United States and elsewhere.”

Pambu Claude Mwanda (right) and his son, Daniel, attended DR Congo's qualifying match against Jamaica in Mexico. (Courtesy of Pambu Claude Mwanda) Mukendi said Lumumba’s legacy extends far beyond Congo. “Lumumba symbolizes the liberation of Africa,” he said. “In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lumumba is our equivalent of Martin Luther King Jr., if I can make that comparison in the American context.” For many Congolese, Lumumba remains the country’s national hero, representing both the promise of independence and the painful legacy of colonialism and foreign intervention. More than six decades after his assassination, his image continues to embody the country’s resilience and its unfinished struggle for stability. Separated from the neighboring and similarly named Republic of Congo by the Congo River, the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the five poorest nations in the world, remains locked in a bitter conflict with Rwanda to the east.

Foreign influence and competition for the country’s vast deposits of cobalt, gold and diamonds have shaped the conflict for decades. Lumumba Vea challenges all of that. His elegant clothing reflects La Sape, the Congolese tradition of impeccable dress, while his ability to remain motionless has come to symbolize the patience and perseverance of a nation that has endured decades of conflict, yet continues to celebrate its identity. Michel Nkuka Mboladinga often impersonates the late Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba during DR Congo soccer games. He strikes the pose of Lumumba's memorial statue in Kinshasa. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP 2025) His presence also reframes DR Congo’s World Cup story. The country’s only previous appearance came in 1974, when it played as Zaire in West Germany. That tournament is often remembered for one image: defender Mwepu Ilunga rushing out of the wall to kick away a Brazil free kick before it could be taken.

DR Congo had already lost 9-0 to Yugoslavia and 2-0 to Scotland before falling 3-0 to Brazil, and that moment became an unfortunate shorthand for the team’s first trip to the sport’s biggest stage. This time, the story is different. Although DR Congo sits third in Group K with a draw and a loss, the Leopards remain alive heading into Saturday’s group finale against winless Uzbekistan. A victory could still send the nation into the knockout round and mark its most successful World Cup appearance ever. DR Congo's Yoane Wissa (left) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during its World Cup match against Portugal on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Karen Warren/AP) Mukendi said Vea’s absence leaves a noticeable void. “He became part of our brand,” Mukendi said.