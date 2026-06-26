Georgia Tech begins to unveil new Under Armour merchandise

Georgia Tech and Under Armour are together again.
Following a new 10-year apparel agreement that was announced in October, the first batch of the new swag dropped Friday at the campus Barnes & Noble.
The full launch will be Wednesday, but the early birds got a sneak peek.
It’s a reunion of sorts, because Tech was the first collegiate athletics department to make a purchase when Under Armour was founded in 1996.
“A moment 30 years in the making is finally here. We couldn’t be more excited to officially launch our partnership with Under Armour,” Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert said in a statement. “More than anything else, this partnership prioritizes Georgia Tech student-athletes and fans. We’re looking forward to providing fans with expanded apparel and merchandise options in the retail market, not just at launch, but throughout the year.”
In addition to Barnes & Noble at Georgia Tech Bookstore, merchandise will be available online at the RamblinWreckStore.com and UnderArmour.com, along with numerous Atlanta-area Dick’s Sporting Goods locations and Academy Sports + Outdoors locations.
Georgia Tech also will celebrate the official partnership launch with two special kickoff events. Georgia Tech student-athletes and coaches, spirit squads, Buzz and the Ramblin’ Reck will be on hand to greet fans.
- Saturday, July 11 at Academy Sports + Outdoors Perimeter location, 2-5 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Dick’s Sporting Goods East Cobb Crossing location in Marietta, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The new Georgia Tech x Under Armour apparel will be available at Bobby Dodd Stadium during games, along with McCamish Pavilion, O’Keefe Gym, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium and Shirley Clements Mewborn Field.