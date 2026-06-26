Georgia Tech begins to unveil new Under Armour merchandise

The new wave of the new Georgia Tech x Under Armour gear hit the shelves and racks at the Barnes & Noble bookstore on campus Friday. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech and Under Armour are together again.

Following a new 10-year apparel agreement that was announced in October, the first batch of the new swag dropped Friday at the campus Barnes & Noble.

The full launch will be Wednesday, but the early birds got a sneak peek.

It’s a reunion of sorts, because Tech was the first collegiate athletics department to make a purchase when Under Armour was founded in 1996.

“A moment 30 years in the making is finally here. We couldn’t be more excited to officially launch our partnership with Under Armour,” Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert said in a statement. “More than anything else, this partnership prioritizes Georgia Tech student-athletes and fans. We’re looking forward to providing fans with expanded apparel and merchandise options in the retail market, not just at launch, but throughout the year.”