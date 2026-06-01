Georgia Tech Georgia Tech suffers stunning elimination against Oklahoma in regionals Oklahoma's Deiten Lachance (48) reacts after hitting a two-run home run as Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey (25) looks on during the first inning the NCAA D1 Atlanta Regional elimination baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 31 minutes ago Share

This is a scar forever etched on Georgia Tech’s baseball program. The Yellow Jackets, a No. 2 overall seed fielding their most acclaimed team in program history, didn’t make it past the regional. Tech lost 8-7 to Oklahoma in 10 innings on Monday, a devastating finish to a season that was supposed to end in immortality.

After appearing as though the team would roll through its regional round, the Jackets blew an 8-2 lead Sunday in what became a 15-8 loss to Oklahoma. Tech then opened Monday’s elimination game in a three-run hole, overcame it to earn a 7-3 lead, then relinquished it over the final few innings. Oklahoma scored in each of the final four innings. The Sooners’ Dayton Tockey walked it off against Tech ace Tate McKee, who was making his first relief appearance in two years — after throwing a season-high 104 pitches on Saturday — in the 10th frame. Tech led 7-6 entering the ninth. Camden Johnson drew a lead-off walk and scored on Deiten Lachance’s RBI single. Lachance became a memorable Tech nemesis this weekend, launching a grand slam Sunday, homer Monday and lacing the game-tying hit. McKee escaped the ninth, but his offense sputtered in the 10th inning. Then came Tockey, who became an indelible figure in Oklahoma lore when he smashed a walk-off home run off McKee to center field.

Just like that, this amazing Tech season was done. The Jackets team that was supposed to exorcise the ghosts of program’s past instead succumbed to them. And a chilling fact that everyone on the Flats is sick of hearing remains: Tech hasn’t advanced past the regional since 2006.