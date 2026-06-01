Georgia Tech suffers stunning elimination against Oklahoma in regionals

This is a scar forever etched on Georgia Tech’s baseball program.
The Yellow Jackets, a No. 2 overall seed fielding their most acclaimed team in program history, didn’t make it past the regional. Tech lost 8-7 to Oklahoma in 10 innings on Monday, a devastating finish to a season that was supposed to end in immortality.
After appearing as though the team would roll through its regional round, the Jackets blew an 8-2 lead Sunday in what became a 15-8 loss to Oklahoma. Tech then opened Monday’s elimination game in a three-run hole, overcame it to earn a 7-3 lead, then relinquished it over the final few innings. Oklahoma scored in each of the final four innings.
The Sooners’ Dayton Tockey walked it off against Tech ace Tate McKee, who was making his first relief appearance in two years — after throwing a season-high 104 pitches on Saturday — in the 10th frame.
Tech led 7-6 entering the ninth. Camden Johnson drew a lead-off walk and scored on Deiten Lachance’s RBI single. Lachance became a memorable Tech nemesis this weekend, launching a grand slam Sunday, homer Monday and lacing the game-tying hit.
McKee escaped the ninth, but his offense sputtered in the 10th inning. Then came Tockey, who became an indelible figure in Oklahoma lore when he smashed a walk-off home run off McKee to center field.
Just like that, this amazing Tech season was done. The Jackets team that was supposed to exorcise the ghosts of program’s past instead succumbed to them. And a chilling fact that everyone on the Flats is sick of hearing remains: Tech hasn’t advanced past the regional since 2006.
Tech’s mighty offense was subdued after the fourth inning Sunday, leading to a seven-inning scoring drought that included the beginning of Monday’s elimination game. Tech scored seven runs between the third and sixth innings, but it was held scoreless from the seventh inning through the end of the game. And that’s a heartbreaking way for this team to see its year conclude.
In the greater picture, considering the circumstances, this is one of the worst upset losses in Atlanta sports history. Tech was the top overall seed remaining after No. 1 UCLA was upset in its own regional. This team set myriad program records with one of the finest offenses the sport had seen. Tech entered the regional a co-favorite in betting odds for the College World Series title.
Instead, this group suffered an all-too-familiar fate. Tech will hope to turn this disgust into a marvelous rebound — think Virginia basketball losing to a No. 16 seed only to achieve the highest high a year later — but that’ll take over a year to play out. Right now, there’s no healing this wound.
Tech now bids farewell to multiple All-ACC players and a couple of program icons. Lackey and Burress will be early first-round draftees next month. Ramsey’s program will reassess and prepare to avenge itself in 2027.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.