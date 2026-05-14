Top-seeded Pike County girls repeat as state champions

Pike County players and coaches celebrate after winning their second consecutive Class 2A girls soccer championship on May 13, 2026, at St. Pius X High School in Atlanta. (Chip Saye/AJC)

Top-seeded Pike County is one of five girls defending champions to make it back to the finals but the first to successfully defend its title.

Top-seeded Pike County is one of five girls defending champions to make it back to the finals but the first to successfully defend its title.

A year after defeating Savannah Arts Academy in a 6-5 offensive shootout for its first state championship, the Pirates came back Wednesday at St. Pius X High School in Atlanta and beat Coahulla Creek in a defensive-minded 2-0 game to repeat as Georgia High School Association Class 2A champions.

The Pike County girls soccer team has shown that it can win just about any style of game with a state title on the line.

Top-seeded Pike County is one of five girls defending champions to make it back to the finals but the first to successfully defend its title. Oconee County of Class 3A lost Tuesday night, and Walton (6A), Blessed Trinity (4A) and Model (A Division I) play later this week.

“I’m still in shock a little bit,” Pike County coach Justin O’Steen said. “They played fairly defensively today, and I’m just proud of the girls for staying calm and patient, continuing to try to keep possession and move the ball and find the open spaces. That was a heck of a team we just played, with a lot of heart.”

Piper Jones gave the Pirates the lead for good less than 10 minutes into the game when she headed in a corner kick from Mayson Wood with 30:37 remaining in the first half.

Jacey Fillingim provided an insurance goal when she scored in traffic directly in front of the net with 7:38 left in the game. Fillingim was the team’s leading scorer this season with 33 goals, and she produced the only goal in the Pirates’ 1-0 victory over No. 4 seed Columbus in the semifinals. That was the only goal allowed by Columbus in four playoff games.