AJC Varsity Johns Creek’s frustrations end with first state championship Gladiators defeat two-time state champion River Ridge 2-0 to win Class 5A title. Johns Creek defeated River Ridge 2-0 on May 13, 2026, to win the Class 5A soccer championship. It was the school’s first title. (Photo by Stan Awtrey)

By Stan Awtrey 11 minutes ago Share

Ryan Gottschalk has scored a lot of goals for Johns Creek, 24 of them going into the championship game, but none sweeter or more memorable than the one he tallied on Wednesday night. The senior, who has signed to play soccer at the Coast Guard Academy, scored midway in the first half to help send the Gladiators to a 2-0 victory over two-time defending champion River Ridge in the Class 5A final at Duluth High School.

The victory finally allowed the Gladiators, who had reached the semifinals in four of the last six seasons, to finally get over the hump and win their first state championship. “Our school deserves this,” coach Kelly Bowler said. “We’ve been flirting with this for a while. This a memory they can keep with them forever. They can share it with their kids, their grandkids. It’s something that’s super special.” Johns Creek defeated River Ridge 2-0 on May 13, 2026, to win the Class 5A soccer championship. It was the school’s first title. (Photo by Stan Awtrey) Johns Creek (23-1) had already beaten River Ridge 3-0 during the regular season.

“I believed we would do it,” Bowler said. “The whole year I just thought we were exceptional and when we got to the playoffs and started rolling, I thought the matchup was good for us tonight, and we got it done.”

Johns Creek was the more aggressive team in the first half and missed a couple of opportunities until junior Samakh Leao passed from the left of the net to senior Gottschalk, who beat keeper Everett Bendik on the left side to break the ice at 21:51. “We were a little frantic in that first 10-15 minutes,” Bowler said. “We made some errors we don’t normally make, but those are nerves. Once we got that goal, they kind of settled down.” Johns Creek defeated River Ridge 2-0 on May 13, 2026, to win the Class 5A soccer championship. It was the school’s first title. (Photo by Stan Awtrey) The Gladiators added a second goal with 3:23 remaining in the half when senior Aiden Giacomelli scurried around the defense to find the net. It was his 24th goal and gave Johns Creek a 2-0 lead at the half. Johns Creek had been the dominant team all season. The Gladiators, who won the Region 7 championship, entered the championship game with an 18-game winning streak. After edging Woodward Academy 1-0 in the first round, Johns Creek has rolled, beating Habersham Central 7-0, Riverwood 7-1 and Decatur 3-0 in the semifinal.