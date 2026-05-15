Sports Wolverines rally to reclaim girls’ soccer state title West Forsyth rallied for two goals in the second half and defeated Walton, 2-1. The West Forsyth team and coaches celebrate winning their fourth state title in six years, after beating Walton 2-1 in Thursday’s Class AAAAA girls’ championship game in Duluth.

By Jeff Gable – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 13 minutes ago Share

DULUTH — The matchup of the past two champions in the state’s highest class certainly lived up to its billing. The West Forsyth Wolverines rallied for two second-half goals and stymied Walton’s explosive offense to earn a hard-fought 2-1 win in Thursday’s Class AAAAAA girls’ state championship match at Duluth High School’s Cecil Morris Field.

It was West Forsyth’s fourth title in six years after winning the crown in 2021, 2022 and 2024. Walton was the defending state champion, having beaten Buford here last year. The game’s momentum flipped in the 43rd minute, when — less than a minute after Walton took a 1-0 lead — the Wolverines equalized on a goal by Megan Rivera. In the 63rd minute, Carsyn Murray scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal for West Forsyth (21-1) on a left-footed shot that she says she barely remembers taking. “That was insane… I didn’t even feel myself shooting,” Murray said, as she held tightly to the championship trophy. “I was facing the other direction, and I saw the ball, and I thought, ‘Just take this chance, I’ve got nothing to lose, just take the shot.’ It wasn’t the best shot, but it went in, and it kept us going. I shot it lefty… I’m not a left-footed player. It was crazy.”

“Once Walton scored, honestly, I got a little worried, because they’d been so dominant in that first half,” said West Forsyth head coach Jason Galt. “But I told everyone on the sideline that this reminded me of the 2022 championship game against Mill Creek… the first half, they dominated us, and they were up 1-0 until late in the game when we finally scored and then went to overtime and won the game. This was very reminiscent of that. The fact that we didn’t drop our heads and we found a way to recover and get a quick goal was just huge. And once that happened, momentum was right back on our side. Our girls are just so competitive and they fought so hard today.”

Raiders head coach Jason Page said West Forsyth was just able to take better advantage of their opportunities. “I don’t know that they flipped the momentum, but I just felt like we dictated much of the match and we didn’t convert some chances,” Page said. “We had a good game plan and executed it well. Unfortunately, we came up a little short, and that can happen in soccer.” After a scoreless first half, Walton (20-2) grabbed the lead just two minutes into the second half, when Victoria Maselle sent a cross into the goal box, where Brooklyn Mulberry was waiting. She drilled a low shot into the net from eight yards out, giving the Raiders a 1-0 lead. On the play, West Forsyth goalkeeper Samantha Price was injured and had to be replaced by Addie Utz. It may have been a tense moment for the Wolverines, but they responded like champions. Just 54 seconds after falling behind, AnnMarie Rudolph sent a cross into the middle that Rivera drilled home from 12 yards out for the equalizer. Twenty minutes later, Rivera fed a pass to Murray, who worked her left-footed magic from 18 yards out to score what wound up being the game-winning goal.