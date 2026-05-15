AJC Varsity Late heroics by two seniors leads Meadowcreek to Class 6A soccer title Mustangs prevail over Walton in penalty kicks to secure school’s second title The Meadowcreek boys won the Class 6A soccer championship, beating Walton on penalty kicks, on May 14, 2026, at Duluth High School. (Photo by Stan Awtrey)

By Stan Awtrey 26 minutes ago Share

The Meadowcreek soccer team saved its best effort for the biggest moment and came away with the second state soccer championship in school history. The Mustangs scored a late goal to tie the Class 6A championship game 1-1 and force overtime. After two scoreless 10-minute periods, they won the game 4-3 on penalty kicks on Thursday before a packed house at Duluth High School.

Two seniors were the heroes for Meadowcreek: keeper Alexandre Diouf and Enzo Osorio. Diouf stopped the shot of Walton’s Jawad Khalil and Osorio fired the decider past Walton’s Jake Mundy, setting off a wild celebration. “It feels so surreal,” Diouf said. “I tried my hardest. Everything was going through my head. I was thinking about dancing in the shower after celebrating my state championship.” Meadowcreek keeper Alexandre Diouf gets a big hug after the Mustangs won the Class 6A soccer championship, beating Walton on penalty kicks, on May 14, 2026, at Duluth High School. (Photo by Stan Awtrey)

Osorio was the last of Meadowcreek’s five shooters. He was confident of his skills as he walked to the line and placed his ball.

“I practiced this before the game and I knew it was my time to shine,” said Osorio, who was named the game’s MVP. “I had to finish it off.” Coach Jose Rodriguez was confident that his team would prevail once the game came down to penalty kicks. “That’s something that’s part of our practices, where we put it, what we do,” Rodriguez said. “Everything is real methodical and micromanaged in that area. I told my assistant that if this game goes into overtime, we’re going to win in the PK shootout. We don’t miss PKs at all, even in practice. I knew if Alex makes a save, we were going to win this game – and we did.” The first half ended in a 0-0 tie with both sides having opportunities to score. Meadowcreek (20-3) was the more aggressive team in the first 20 minutes, with Walton (17-4) peppering the net with several opportunities in the second 20 minutes. Walton finally broke the ice when Khalil scored midway in the second half, but Meadowcreek scored with less than seven minutes remaining on a crossing shot by Randy Lemus Arredondo.