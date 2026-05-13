Islands makes history claiming the school’s first state title in any sport

With a 6-0 win vs. East Hall to claim the 3A boys soccer state title, Islands made school history in more ways than one.
This marked the program’s first trip to the boys soccer finals and the school’s first state title in any sport.
With a 6-0 win vs. East Hall to claim the 3A boys soccer state title, Islands made school history in more ways than one.
This marked the program’s first trip to the boys soccer finals and the school’s first state title in any sport.
“Man, the emotions are so high right now,” Islands coach Justin Brantley said Tuesday night at Duluth High School. “I’m so excited for the boys. They put in the work all season long. 22-2 is a fantastic season.”
The Sharks did not allow a goal all postseason.
Islands controlled the game and jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half, with a goal by sophomore forward Andrew McLaughlin at the 33:20 mark getting the Sharks on the board.
Senior forward JJ Stein added another goal with 24:08 to play in the first half, and junior midfielder Tao Harlan added two more goals before halftime.
“Every time we either score or get scored on, the next five to 10 minutes is vital because that’s typically when more goals happen, so just managing the emotions and making sure that we stay on the front foot, not change anything and keep the momentum up and the energy high, and it really, definitely paid off,” Brantley said of the Sharks’ scoring onslaught in the first half.
“It’s very special and it means a lot to me,” Harlan said of the Sharks earning the school’s first state championship. “I did not think we were going to do this at the beginning of the season ... We believed and we did it.”
In the second half, junior defender Dylan Coggins scored to put Islands up 5-0. Sealing the win for the Sharks, senior defender Sid Johnson made a penalty kick to make it 6-0 nearing the final minute.