AJC Varsity She won a state championship. Then her twin brother matched it 2 hours later. Thomasville soccer twins have found a common ground — and two state titles — on the soccer pitch. Finn and Maeva Henderon are sophomore twins on Thomasville's boys and girls soccer teams. The Henderson twins both won state championships on Thursday as Thomasville's teams both won Class A Division I titles within hours of each other at Matthews Field in Thomaston, Georgia. (Jack Leo/AJC)

By Jack Leo 1 hour ago Share

THOMASTON — Thursday was one of the greatest days for all of Thomasville athletics, but it was especially sweet for one Bulldog family. Jim and Renee Henderson watched their twin son and daughter, Finn and Maeva Henderson, both help Thomasville soccer win state championships within hours of each other. Maeva and the Thomasville girls went first, finishing a perfect 23-0 season with a 1-0 victory over defending champion Model in overtime.

“I was so excited. I was speechless, and I couldn’t believe it,” Maeva said. “Just hoping the boys would bring home the second win.” Finn and the boys watched from the sidelines and quickly celebrated on the field before starting their own warmups. “It was awesome, but we had to stay composed because we were up next,” Finn said. Before sunset, the boys joined the girls with a 1-0 win of their own. The Bulldogs avenged a 2025 state championship loss to Armuchee, clinching the program’s third title.

Thomasville's boys and girls soccer teams pose after both clinching 1-0 wins in the Class A Division I state championship on Thursday, May 14, at Matthews Field in Thomaston, Georgia. (Jack Leo/AJC)

While most Thomasville supporters had congregated around the gate to wait for both teams, Jim and Renee Henderson still stood in the stands. They were soaking in the exact feeling one would expect from parents that just watched their kids win championships. “Just so proud,” Renee said. “They work so hard, they really do.” Renee said her twin children are “completely different people,” citing different friends and interests. That’s what has made soccer so great for the Hendersons — the pitch has become a common ground for their kids. Finn was the first twin to start playing soccer five years ago, and Maeva started the year after. The two honed their skills in the backyard together throughout middle school. “Some arguing, but we helped each other out,” Maeva said.