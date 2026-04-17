Georgia Bulldogs Georgia spring game: How to watch, game time, TV channel for 2026 G-Day It will be the final practice of the spring for the Bulldogs. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) and his teammates practice on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley 14 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia football will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. Below you can find information on how to watch 2026 G-Day, as well as the game time, radio network and other information about the event. This will be the 15th and final practice of the spring for the Bulldogs. It will be the first chance to see some of the talented newcomers, as the Bulldogs welcomed more than 40 players to the roster this offseason.

Georgia spring game: How to watch 2026 G-Day online This game will not be streamed over traditional cable. You can still watch if you have a cable subscription to ESPN. Visit the WatchESPN tab on ESPN’s homepage and find the game on either ESPN+ or SEC Network+. Click here to watch the game. Below is a video with guidance on how to watch the game. Game time for 2026 G-Day The Georgia spring game starts at 1 p.m. EDT.

TV network for 2026 G-Day The Georgia spring game will be broadcast on SEC Network+/ESPN+.

Radio options for 2026 G-Day The G-Day scrimmage can be heard locally on WNGC-FM 106.1, WSB-FM 95.5 and WXKT-FM 103.7. G-Day will also be distributed to all network affiliates, and the game will be available on the Georgia Bulldogs app. Rosters for 2026 G-Day The rosters have not been released by Georgia. This section will be updated when the rosters are available. What Kirby Smart has said about the Georgia spring game On if his spring approach has changed since there is no longer a spring portal... “I don’t know what difference it would be. I mean, we didn’t respond or react to it really last year. I mean, we had a spring game, right? We scrimmaged. There’s not anything we’re doing different. I don’t know. I guess you’re looking at it from a perspective of at least I know I’ve got everybody back, per se. So, we’re working on building depth, trying to get guys ready, but we’re doing the same thing (as) last year. I don’t know how to answer the question other than I don’t see it as different.”