Here are the Georgia players who have broken out during spring practice

ATHENS — Georgia will wrap up its 15 spring practices Saturday with G-Day.
Plenty will be made of how the Bulldogs look between the hedges in Sanford Stadium, but Saturday’s 1 p.m. scrimmage is just one practice. Players have been working all spring in hopes of improving their standing come the fall.
With that in mind, we’ve identified players at every position who have stood out positively thus far. That doesn’t ensure they’ll have a big performance Saturday or even next season. They’ll still need to put in the work over the summer and in fall camp to position themselves as contributors in 2026.
Quarterback: Ryan Montgomery
It’s of little surprise that Ryan Montgomery has made a jump. He’s in his second spring in Athens and unlike the first, he has a healthy knee. He has been able to impress coaches with his decision-making and processing abilities.
It’s another third-year Georgia running back who has really stepped up. Dwight Phillips Jr. has ripped off multiple explosive runs in scrimmages, showcasing his speed and balance.
If Phillips can perform well as a pass-catcher Saturday, he might carve out a key role in the backfield. He never got back on track last season after a September foot injury.
Wide receiver: Craig Dandridge
Isiah Canion missed time because of an ankle injury he suffered in spring practice. Talyn Taylor wasn’t much of a factor in Georgia’s first scrimmage before emerging in the second.
Landon Roldan and Thomas Blackshear have also performed well. But it’s freshman Craig Dandridge who has impressed.
Much like Montgomery, Dandridge isn’t the biggest or fastest player at his position. But he knows how to get open and can play across the offense.
That versatility has helped him adjust to life at Georgia. It’ll be interesting to see how Dandridge and the other young pass catchers show up on G-Day.
Tight end: Jaden Reddell
It’s clear coming out of spring practice this is Georgia’s most loaded position group. Elyiss Williams and Kaiden Prothro have generated real buzz for how they’ve played, though the latter has done so more as a wide receiver.
Jaden Reddell, though, seems to have turned a corner. He’s the best athlete in the room for Georgia and has really improved as a blocker. The Bulldogs might have to scheme up ways to get him the football, but Reddell seems to have rounded into a real solid player as he is now in his third year in the program.
It speaks to how big this spring has been for Jah Jackson that he beat out Helton for the nod. Jackson is in his third year with the program, and things seem to be falling into place for the gifted offensive tackle.
It was always going to take some time for things to work out for Jackson after he spent all his time before Georgia focused on basketball.
We’ll see if he can earn the starting right tackle spot come the fall, but expect Jackson to be Georgia’s first option Saturday opposite Earnest Greene.
Defensive lineman: Elijah Griffin
It shouldn’t be surprising that Elijah Griffin has generated the most chatter of any defensive lineman thus far. He’s a rare player whose strength and athleticism could make him one of the best players in the country as soon as this fall.
Griffin arrived at Georgia with great expectations. That he has continued to meet them should only further excite fans about what he might become.
While he’s still not yet at Jalen Carter’s level, there’s a reason Carter is often pointed to as a comparison for Griffin.
Outside linebacker: Chase Linton
Former Georgia players spent a lot of the offseason hyping up Chase Linton. He seems to have backed that up this spring, as Linton has emerged as a possible answer for Georgia’s pass rush problems.
The Bulldogs did not have Gabe Harris this spring as he recovers from toe surgery, which appears to have given Linton the opening he needed to force his way into the rotation.
Inside linebacker: Raylen Wilson
With CJ Allen moving on to the NFL, someone had to step into his role as the leader of Georgia’s defense. Turns out the best candidate was Raylen Wilson, Allen’s longtime running mate.
The senior linebacker has welcomed the additional leadership duties along with the other responsibilities that come with being the man in the middle of Glenn Schumann’s defense.
Wilson will have plenty of help in Georgia’s inside linebacker room this fall, as Chris Cole, Justin Williams and Zayden Walker will all play their parts. But Wilson will be the straw that stirs the drink for this group.
Defensive back: Khalil Barnes
Tyriq Green would’ve been the selection most years in the spot, as the freshman seems to be adjusting well to college life.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.