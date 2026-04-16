Georgia Bulldogs Here are the Georgia players who have broken out during spring practice These Bulldogs have stood out at their position ahead of Saturday’s G-Day scrimmage. Georgia freshman wide receiver Craig Dandridge — pictured practicing earlier this month — has been the Bulldogs' breakout star at the position. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley 46 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia will wrap up its 15 spring practices Saturday with G-Day. Plenty will be made of how the Bulldogs look between the hedges in Sanford Stadium, but Saturday’s 1 p.m. scrimmage is just one practice. Players have been working all spring in hopes of improving their standing come the fall.

With that in mind, we’ve identified players at every position who have stood out positively thus far. That doesn’t ensure they’ll have a big performance Saturday or even next season. They’ll still need to put in the work over the summer and in fall camp to position themselves as contributors in 2026. Quarterback: Ryan Montgomery It’s of little surprise that Ryan Montgomery has made a jump. He’s in his second spring in Athens and unlike the first, he has a healthy knee. He has been able to impress coaches with his decision-making and processing abilities. Montgomery might not be the greatest athlete, but he knows how to play the position. He hasn’t taken the backup job from Ryan Puglisi, but Montgomery has impressed coaches and teammates this spring. Running back: Dwight Phillips Jr. It’s difficult for running backs to impress on G-Day, as the Bulldogs typically prefer to air it out.

With leading rushers Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens returning for Georgia, they haven’t had much to prove this spring.

It’s another third-year Georgia running back who has really stepped up. Dwight Phillips Jr. has ripped off multiple explosive runs in scrimmages, showcasing his speed and balance. If Phillips can perform well as a pass-catcher Saturday, he might carve out a key role in the backfield. He never got back on track last season after a September foot injury. Wide receiver: Craig Dandridge Isiah Canion missed time because of an ankle injury he suffered in spring practice. Talyn Taylor wasn’t much of a factor in Georgia’s first scrimmage before emerging in the second. Landon Roldan and Thomas Blackshear have also performed well. But it’s freshman Craig Dandridge who has impressed.

Much like Montgomery, Dandridge isn’t the biggest or fastest player at his position. But he knows how to get open and can play across the offense. That versatility has helped him adjust to life at Georgia. It’ll be interesting to see how Dandridge and the other young pass catchers show up on G-Day. Tight end: Jaden Reddell It’s clear coming out of spring practice this is Georgia’s most loaded position group. Elyiss Williams and Kaiden Prothro have generated real buzz for how they’ve played, though the latter has done so more as a wide receiver. Jaden Reddell, though, seems to have turned a corner. He’s the best athlete in the room for Georgia and has really improved as a blocker. The Bulldogs might have to scheme up ways to get him the football, but Reddell seems to have rounded into a real solid player as he is now in his third year in the program. Offensive line: Jah Jackson Zykie Helton deserves mention here, and if we removed position restrictions, the freshman from Carrollton would undoubtedly be one of the winners of spring practice.

It speaks to how big this spring has been for Jah Jackson that he beat out Helton for the nod. Jackson is in his third year with the program, and things seem to be falling into place for the gifted offensive tackle. It was always going to take some time for things to work out for Jackson after he spent all his time before Georgia focused on basketball. We’ll see if he can earn the starting right tackle spot come the fall, but expect Jackson to be Georgia’s first option Saturday opposite Earnest Greene. Defensive lineman: Elijah Griffin It shouldn’t be surprising that Elijah Griffin has generated the most chatter of any defensive lineman thus far. He’s a rare player whose strength and athleticism could make him one of the best players in the country as soon as this fall. Griffin arrived at Georgia with great expectations. That he has continued to meet them should only further excite fans about what he might become.

While he’s still not yet at Jalen Carter’s level, there’s a reason Carter is often pointed to as a comparison for Griffin. Outside linebacker: Chase Linton Former Georgia players spent a lot of the offseason hyping up Chase Linton. He seems to have backed that up this spring, as Linton has emerged as a possible answer for Georgia’s pass rush problems. Linton was overshadowed in his recruiting class by Isaiah Gibson. But it’s Linton who seems better positioned to make a real impact in 2026, especially with top transfer Amaris Williams now out with a knee injury. The Bulldogs did not have Gabe Harris this spring as he recovers from toe surgery, which appears to have given Linton the opening he needed to force his way into the rotation. Inside linebacker: Raylen Wilson With CJ Allen moving on to the NFL, someone had to step into his role as the leader of Georgia’s defense. Turns out the best candidate was Raylen Wilson, Allen’s longtime running mate.

The senior linebacker has welcomed the additional leadership duties along with the other responsibilities that come with being the man in the middle of Glenn Schumann’s defense. Wilson will have plenty of help in Georgia’s inside linebacker room this fall, as Chris Cole, Justin Williams and Zayden Walker will all play their parts. But Wilson will be the straw that stirs the drink for this group. Defensive back: Khalil Barnes Tyriq Green would’ve been the selection most years in the spot, as the freshman seems to be adjusting well to college life. But it has been hard to ignore the chatter about Khalil Barnes and how he has fit in after transferring from Clemson. We already seem to have an answer as far as where he might play, as Barnes seems to have taken control of the Bulldogs’ STAR position, which has pushed Rasean Dinkins to safety.