Atlanta Braves Acuña ‘day-to-day’ after being hit on hand by pitch Both dugouts warned in Braves’ win over Nationals on Monday. Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. runs to third base in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

By Chad Bishop 27 minutes ago Share

WASHINGTON — Tensions began to simmer Monday in the nation’s capital, and it had nothing to do with politics. Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. ended up leaving the game after being hit by a 91-mph fastball in the left hand by National’s starter Jake Irvin in the sixth inning. Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder threw a dart and hit Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams flush in the buttocks with one out in the bottom of the frame.

Both dugouts received a warning following Elder’s shot at Abrams. There was no further incident in what was a 9-4 win by the Braves. Acuña, who was hit below the left elbow by Irvin‘s 92-mph sinking fastball in the fourth inning, had been replaced in right field to start the bottom of the sixth by Eli White. The Braves said Acuña had an X-ray taken on his left hand and results were negative. “He’s gonna be fine,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said, adding there were no plans for Acuña to get an MRI. “It hit him in the meaty part of the hand. It was swelling up pretty good. We just got him out of there.” Weiss, Elder and catcher Drake Baldwin all stuck to the same tune that Elder was simply trying to come inside on Abrams with a 91-mph fastball that was, indeed, very much inside.

Abrams took his time walking to first and the umpires decided to huddle together before home plate umpire Erich Bacchus issued a warning to both teams, signifying the next hit batter would result in an ejection for the guilty pitcher.