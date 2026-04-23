JR Ritchie to make MLB debut Thursday

Braves manager Walt Weiss confirmed Wednesday at Nationals Park after the Braves had beaten the Nationals that Ritchie would make his MLB debut in a start at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

Ritchie takes the place of Didier Fuentes who was called up Wednesday to make a start for the Braves.

“I’m excited to see JR,” Weiss said. “And this is a tough lineup, it’s gonna be a challenge for him. It’s going to be very left-handed, I’m sure, but he’s got weapons for that. He’s a good one. He showed really well in spring training. He’s pitching well. He’s a talented kid. I’m excited to see another one of our young arms, and he goes out there with chance for us to win another series.”

Ritchie, 22, was a first-round pick of the Braves in 2022 and is considered the organization’s No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is 3-1 with an 0.99 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett and has 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.