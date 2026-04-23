Atlanta Braves Fuentes falters, finishes strong in return to Braves Righty strikes out seven after bad first inning. Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Royals on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 39 minutes ago Share

WASHINGTON — Didier Fuentes’ return to the big leagues wasn’t an overwhelming success, but it wasn’t a complete disaster, either. The 20-year-old Colombian, called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, got the start at Nationals Park against the Nationals in what would become an 8-6 Braves win. Fuentes allowed four runs in a battle of a first inning before completing his night with two scoreless innings.

Manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that the Braves would, “probably need a fresh arm,” for Wednesday’s game, and that arm turned out to be Fuentes. If nothing else, a fresh Fuentes, who hadn’t pitched since April 14, gave his team three innings of work, but the plan didn’t exactly go according to the script. Martín Pérez, originally scheduled to start Wednesday and pushed back to Thursday, was called upon to relieve Fuentes and also threw three innings. He gave up a pair of solo homers while striking out four. Pérez pitching Wednesday leaves the Braves with a very large TBD (to be determined) as their starting pitcher for Thursday’s series finale. “We’ve been talking about, as we always do, all these options, different options. Plan A, B, C,” Weiss said before Wednesday’s game. “And (Wednesday), Pérez will have to protect us, too, in the pen. Things can change again with that. After what happened (Tuesday), we’re a little challenged down here tonight.

“So we got Pérez who could step in and take down a bunch of innings for us if needed. But I’m hoping ‘Dee Dee’ goes six or seven and we go to our guys and we shake hands.”

That is not how things transpired. When the top of the first had ended, and having already been given a 1-0 lead, Fuentes ran to the grass in front of the mound to retrieve the ball so he could get to work. The work quickly became tough. James Wood rolled a check-swing single up the third base line for an infield hit and Luis Garcia Jr. smacked a single to left. Fuentes was undeterred — for the moment — and got Brady House looking on three straight fastballs and CJ Abrams to strike out by chasing a slider. Daylen Lile worked a full count before crushing the eighth pitch of his at-bat, a 407-foot shot to right that puts the Nats in front 3-1. More bad luck befell Fuentes when Jacob Young’s slow chopper toward a charging Austin Riley at third took a wonky bounce allowing Young to reach. There was no luck involved, however, in Jorbit Vivas’ long, hard-hit double that hit the right field wall on one hop and put the Nationals ahead 4-1.

The Braves picked up Fuentes with three runs in the second, which clearly seemed to relax the kid when he retook the mound. His second inning included a one-out walk to Wood, but nothing more. Fuentes also fanned two more hitters in the inning. Fuentes suddenly had himself the lead going into the third after Michael Harris II hit his second homer of the night making it a 5-4 ballgame. But then Fuentes’ defense let him down. Mauricio Dubón tried to olé a sharp grounder hit up the middle that went into center field for a hit. And after Young nearly took Fuentes’ head off with a one-out single, Ozzie Albies booted a ground ball at second to load the bases. Fuentes finished the inning unscathed with two more strikeouts. His pitch count, however, rested at 74 — and that would be all that was asked of him on this night. After the game, Fuentes was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Three homers part of Braves’ win While Weiss and Co. were shuffling the pitching deck of cards, the Braves offense continued to hum right along. Drake Baldwin’s solo home run in the top of the first, a ball rocketed into the seats in right, put the Braves ahead 1-0. The Braves have scored first in 15 of 25 games this season. With the Braves down 4-1 in the top of the second, Harris hit a 414-foot bomb into the second deck in right, a two-run shot. Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to right. After Harris hit his second homer, a 394-footer into the Braves’ bullpen in left in the third to put the Braves up 5-4, Matt Olson hooked a three-run shot into the Nationals’ bullpen in right making it 8-4. Joey Wiemer and Wood connected on solo home runs one out apart in the sixth.