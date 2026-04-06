Atlanta Braves Braves DH Dominic Smith making mark where he can — at the plate Veteran first baseman and outfielder finding success in role as the Braves’ primary designated hitter. Braves hitter Dominic Smith (center) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Athletics on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Smith has two home runs, six RBIs and a team-leading 1.010 OPS among Braves with 20 or more at-bats. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

ANAHEIM — Ten games into the 2026 season, there remains one Braves player who has not seen the field on defense: Dominic Smith. That’s because Smith has become, essentially, the team’s primary designated hitter — somewhat remarkable for the nine-year veteran who was a nonroster invitee to Braves spring training in February.

RELATED Diamondbacks walk-off Braves “It’s been interesting, to say the least. I haven’t really DHed a ton like that, but I have done it a little bit,” Smith told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “Typically, it would be to get me off of my feet for a day or give someone a day off. I’m just very grateful and blessed for the opportunity. I’m just gonna do my best at it and try to learn along the way.” Smith has been in the Braves’ lineup in six of 10 games. He has been the DH each time, plugged in to the starting nine typically to face a right-handed starting pitcher. Going into a three-game series against the Angels, he has seven hits, two home runs, six RBIs and a pair of walks. His 1.010 OPS leads all Braves with at least 20 at-bats. A second-inning RBI single in a 2-1 loss Saturday accounted for the Braves’ lone run. His solo home run in the third inning Thursday got the Braves on the board in what would become a 17-2 victory. And, of course, his walk-off grand slam March 28 at Truist Park was one of the most memorable moments of the young season.

“I know I got a couple at-bats to leave an imprint on the game,” Smith said. “I try to make sure I’m ready for my first pitch and not really give in to the pitcher, and at the same time, not try to do too much as well. It’s that balance of trying to be aggressive and also not trying to do too much because the pitcher knows that’s the only way you can impact the game.” Smith has been a DH during his career before, but never really in a primary role. The Mets used Smith there a career-high 16 times in 2022. Filling that spot for the Braves can be traced back to the middle of March, when Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended 162 games for a second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. While Smith and Profar play different positions (Smith has mostly played first base and outfielder through his career), Profar was expected to be the team’s first option at DH when splitting time in left field with Mike Yastrzemski. Profar’s abrupt departure opened a roster spot for the left-handed-hitting Smith, and he has taken advantage. RELATED Pitching continues to carry Braves Smith has hit 62 of his 71 career homers against right-handed pitching. He has 22 plate appearances this season and all but one came against a righty — a pinch-hit strikeout Friday.

Otherwise, Smith has done his job and then some for a Braves offense that is still waiting for stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley to get going. It’s a job he said he’s continuing to learn on the fly. “Just try to do what I can to prepare. It’s a little similar to, like, pinch-hitting in a sense, but you just have a couple more opportunities,” Smith said. “I think the biggest thing is trying to keep my body as loose as I can, obviously prepare with watching film of the starter, understanding how he’s attacking other guys and just try to be ready.” Smith’s grand slam in Atlanta was undoubtedly special, but so was his homer in Arizona, where a handful of friends and family — including uncle Andre LaFleur, a former Providence men’s basketball coach and Connecticut assistant coach — were on hand. Smith said he’ll have a cheering section of a least 10 (and maybe upward of 50) starting Monday in Anaheim, not too far from his hometown of Los Angeles. Fans who were at Truist Park to witness Smith’s Braves debut, and who may be present this weekend for a three-game series against the Guardians, will see Smith stride to the plate for a late-game at-bat while “ATLiens” by Outkast plays from the stadium’s speakers. It’s a song he said he chose because of his affinity for hip-hop history and to pay homage to the Atlanta rap duo. That’s a good way for Smith to endear himself to Braves fans. That and hitting dingers from wherever he is penciled into the lineup.