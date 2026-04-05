Elder’s error the difference in Braves’ loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Bryce Elder made one costly mistake Saturday. But it wasn’t a pitch.
Elder’s throwing error on a sacrifice bunt in the second inning led to a pair of runs and what would prove to be the difference in a 2-1 Braves loss to the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
It was a tough-luck loss for the Braves righty, who was pretty sharp otherwise and got stronger as the game progressed. Elder (1-1) struck out eight in seven innings and worked around four hits and a walk.
Elder totaled 89 pitches (61 strikes), got ahead of 14 of 24 hitters and recorded eight ground ball outs (including a pair of 3-6-3 double plays).
“I think the biggest deal is keeping guys just off balance, and even when they hit it hard, it stays in front of the outfielders,” Elder said of his second start of the season. “Keeping it in front of the outfielders, I’m always gonna have a chance. Keep ‘em on first, I’m always gonna have a chance at a double play. I did that again.”
Added Braves manager Walt Weiss: “(Elder) was outstanding. He’s got the whole arsenal working. The cutter has been very effective. I think it complements the change-up and the sinker. They work well off one another. And his slider, his slider has always been a difference-maker when it’s been good and his slider is good again.”
The Braves’ offense, meanwhile, scored one on former Braves pitcher Michael Soroka (2-0) in five innings, but they couldn’t muster a rally against the D-backs’ pen. Taylor Clarke, Jonathan Loáisiga, Juan Morillo and Paul Sewald each threw a scoreless inning to preserve the win for the D-backs (4-5). It was Sewald’s first save of the year.
The Braves were up early and have now scored first in seven of nine games, thanks to Dominic Smith’s RBI single to left with two outs in the second. Smith reached out and slapped a high 3-2 fastball to score Mike Yastrzemski from second.
The lead didn’t last long.
Elder gave up two singles in the bottom of the second, and then, when Jose Fernandez dropped a bunt toward third, Elder fielded the ball and threw it into right field, allowing two runs to score.
“I don’t know if I’ve contributed as much and cost the team in one outing as that right there. But I was pleased with how I threw it. Obviously would like to have that back, but it’s gonna happen, I guess. Just not gonna happen again.”
Soroka held the Braves (6-3) to one run on four hits. But the righty threw 91 pitches and walked three hitters, which meant his day was done after five innings.
The Braves went hitless against the D-backs pen from there.