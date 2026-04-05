Elder’s error the difference in Braves’ loss to Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka throws against the Braves in the first inning Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Phoenix. Soroka, a former Brave, allowed one run on four hits in five innings to get the win, and four Diamondbacks relievers threw a scoreless inning each to secure the victory. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Elder’s throwing error on a sacrifice bunt in the second inning led to a pair of runs and what would prove to be the difference in a 2-1 Braves loss to the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

It was a tough-luck loss for the Braves righty, who was pretty sharp otherwise and got stronger as the game progressed. Elder (1-1) struck out eight in seven innings and worked around four hits and a walk.

Elder totaled 89 pitches (61 strikes), got ahead of 14 of 24 hitters and recorded eight ground ball outs (including a pair of 3-6-3 double plays).

“I think the biggest deal is keeping guys just off balance, and even when they hit it hard, it stays in front of the outfielders,” Elder said of his second start of the season. “Keeping it in front of the outfielders, I’m always gonna have a chance. Keep ‘em on first, I’m always gonna have a chance at a double play. I did that again.”

Added Braves manager Walt Weiss: “(Elder) was outstanding. He’s got the whole arsenal working. The cutter has been very effective. I think it complements the change-up and the sinker. They work well off one another. And his slider, his slider has always been a difference-maker when it’s been good and his slider is good again.”