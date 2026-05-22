Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves Thursday’s game in Miami

Outfielder exits in sixth inning with left thumb pain
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna, right, has his finger looked at during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna, right, has his finger looked at during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By
11 minutes ago

MIAMI — Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Thursday’s game against the Marlins with what the team announced as left thumb pain.

Acuña had an X-ray taken at loanDepot Park and the results were negative. He is listed as day-to-day.

Acuña was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored before being pulled ahead of the bottom of the sixth. He had a two-run single in the fifth inning, flew out to right in the third and singled to lead off the game.

Before the start of the bottom of the fifth, Acuña was late getting out to his position in right field and was having a conversation with Braves’ manager Walt Weiss before eventually leaving the dugout. Acuña was replaced defensively by Eli White in the bottom of the sixth.

Acuña had just been activated off the injured list Monday after recovering from a strained hamstring. He was 2-for-8 with a double, two walks and four runs scored in the previous two games.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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