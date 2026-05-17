Atlanta Braves Braves take easy win over Red Sox, win 13th series First-place Braves are undefeated in eight home series this season. Braves third baseman Austin Riley hits a three-run homer against the Red Sox in the first inning Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Chad Bishop 30 minutes ago Share

Easy like Sunday morning, the Braves breezed to a Sunday afternoon victory at Truist Park in beating the Red Sox 8-1. After a week of five games, first against the Cubs and then the Sox, in which the results were decided by a total of 10 runs, Sunday’s game was virtually decided right from the get-go, thanks to a three-run homer by Austin Riley that made a first-inning statement.

The visiting Red Sox never truly threatened from there. Theeight runs were more than enough support for Braves starter Grant Holmes (3-1), who had one of his best outings on the season. The right-hander threw six innings of scoreless ball, worked around five hits and, most importantly, walked just one — Holmes had walked 10 in his previous three starts combined. About the only thing that dampened Holmes’ performance was literal dampness — a cloudburst delayed the game 33 minutes between the top and bottom of the sixth inning and maybe prematurely ended Holmes’ day. Riley and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski, who had a walk-off hit in Friday’s win, were the offensive heroes. Riley went 2-for-4 with three RBI (his first three-RBI game since April 17 and just his second all season) and three runs scored, while Yastrzemski was 2-for-3 with a home run, walk and pair of runs.

It all equated to the Braves improving to 13-1-1 in 15 series this season, 8-0 in series played at Truist Park, 7-1 in rubber games, 5-0 in rubber games at home and 26-0 when leading after eight innings. They go into a seven-game stretch against NL East opponents with an eight-game lead in the division.

With two out and two on in the first inning, Riley hit his seventh home run of the season, and fourth of the month of May, to give the Braves a three-run lead. Riley took a 1-2 cutter from Red Sox starter Brayan Bello (2-5) and launched it 431 feet out to left. In the second, Jorge Mateo scorched a double into the left field corner, Yastrzemski reached on an infield single to the right of the second base bag, José Azócar walked to load the bases and Drake Baldwin took four balls to plate the Braves’ fourth run. Matt Olson’s one-out fielder’s choice to first brought Yastrzemski home, making it 5-0. Yastrzemski led off the fourth by golfing a curveball into the front row of seats in front of the Chop House for a solo home run, the outfielder’s second of the season. Designated hitter Dominic Smith rolled a one-out RBI single into center field in the fifth, putting the Braves up 7-0. Baldwin hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center in the eighth. Braves reliever Tyler Kinley gave up back-to-back hits — a single and a double — in the ninth giving the Sox their only tally.