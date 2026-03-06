Atlanta Braves World Baseball Classic primer: Which teams have Braves connections The tournament is already underway, and Atlanta will be represented throughout. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and his Venezuelan squad will face the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic on Friday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The World Baseball Classic is already underway, but the competition truly ramps up this weekend with pool play beginning in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Miami; and Houston. The Braves will be represented throughout the tournament that began Wednesday with Australia’s win over Chinese Taipei in Tokyo. Here is a closer look at which teams have Braves connections in an event that ends March 17 in Miami with the championship game:

United States There won't be anyone on the field for Team USA that is a Brave, but the dugout will be full of recognizable faces. Manager Mark DeRosa spent his first seven MLB seasons as a player with the Braves. His staff includes assistant coaches Fredi Gonzalez, a former Braves manager, and Brian McCann, a former Braves catcher who had seven All-Star selections. The American staff also includes bullpen coach David Ross, who caught for the Braves from 2009-12. Venezuela Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is part of the Venezuelan squad.

It’s the second WBC for Acuña, who went 4-for-18 with a double, two RBIs, two walks and three stolen bases in the 2023 event. Acuña then went on to win the MVP for the Braves that year.

Colombia Julio Teherán, the former Braves pitcher who spent nine seasons with the club and made two All-Star teams, is on the Colombian team. Teherán last appeared in an MLB game in 2024, when he made one appearance for the Mets. Teherán did not pitch against the Braves on Wednesday in an exhibition at CoolToday Park. Panama Team Panama has a few familiar names on its squad. First baseman and catcher Christian Bethancourt spent the 2014 and '15 seasons with the Braves. Relief pitcher Javy Guerra appeared in three Grapefruit League games this spring before being sent to minor league camp. Infielder Johan Camargo was a Brave from 2017-21. Puerto Rico Outfielder Eddie Rosario is part of Puerto Rico's team.