World Baseball Classic primer: Which teams have Braves connections

The World Baseball Classic is already underway, but the competition truly ramps up this weekend with pool play beginning in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Miami; and Houston.
The Braves will be represented throughout the tournament that began Wednesday with Australia’s win over Chinese Taipei in Tokyo. Here is a closer look at which teams have Braves connections in an event that ends March 17 in Miami with the championship game:
United States
There won’t be anyone on the field for Team USA that is a Brave, but the dugout will be full of recognizable faces.
Manager Mark DeRosa spent his first seven MLB seasons as a player with the Braves. His staff includes assistant coaches Fredi Gonzalez, a former Braves manager, and Brian McCann, a former Braves catcher who had seven All-Star selections.
The American staff also includes bullpen coach David Ross, who caught for the Braves from 2009-12.
It’s the second WBC for Acuña, who went 4-for-18 with a double, two RBIs, two walks and three stolen bases in the 2023 event. Acuña then went on to win the MVP for the Braves that year.
Netherlands
If there is one squad more Braves-centric than most, it’s the Netherlands. Second baseman Ozzie Albies and catcher Chadwick Tromp are part of the Dutch team, along with manager Andruw Jones. Jones’ son Druw Jones (an outfielder in the Diamondbacks organization who graduated from the Wesleyan School) is also on the team.
The Netherlands would have featured Braves outfielder and designated hitter Jurickson Profar as well, had Profar not been suspended by MLB for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Profar’s brother, Juremi Profar, is an infielder for the Netherlands team.
The Netherlands opens WBC play against Acuña and Venezuela at noon Friday.
Braves infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr., recently optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, was a late addition to the Mexican squad. Alvarez has appeared in 66 games for the Braves over the past two seasons.
Mexico’s pitching coach is Horacio Ramirez, who pitched four seasons with the Braves in the early 2000s.
Colombia
Julio Teherán, the former Braves pitcher who spent nine seasons with the club and made two All-Star teams, is on the Colombian team. Teherán last appeared in an MLB game in 2024, when he made one appearance for the Mets.
Teherán did not pitch against the Braves on Wednesday in an exhibition at CoolToday Park.
Panama
Team Panama has a few familiar names on its squad.
First baseman and catcher Christian Bethancourt spent the 2014 and ’15 seasons with the Braves. Relief pitcher Javy Guerra appeared in three Grapefruit League games this spring before being sent to minor league camp. Infielder Johan Camargo was a Brave from 2017-21.
Rosario spent the 2022 and ’23 seasons with the Braves, but is best remembered for his arrival at the trade deadline in 2021. He went on to win the NLCS MVP, helping the Braves advance to — and eventually win — the 2021 World Series.
Nicaragua
Longtime MLB manager Dusty Baker is managing the Nicaraguan squad. Baker was drafted by the Braves in 1967 before becoming a regular with the squad from 1972-75.
Randall Simon, with the Braves from 1997-99, is the hitting coach for Nicaragua.
Israel
Israel’s pitching coach is Jason Marquis.
Marquis broke into the big leagues in 2000 with the Braves and spent four seasons with the club.