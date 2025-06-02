The Braves announced Gonzalez as acting third base coach.

“This has been on my mind for a little bit,” president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. He said he approached Snitker about this change Sunday. Gonzalez and Snitker have been longtime friends, so the familiarity and experience helped.

“The opportunity to get somebody (like Gonzalez) was rare,” Anthopoulos said, again noting his availability made this unlikely circumstance possible.

Tuiasosopo replaced the acclaimed Ron Washington as third base coach after the latter became the Angels manager before last season. But Tuiasosopo had been under recent scrutiny for some overaggression in sending runners home. His struggles were under the microscope during the Braves’ 27-31 start that has them in fourth place in the National League East.

Anthopoulos praised Tuiasosopo’s professionalism and said Snitker still believes Tuiasosopo has a bright future as a coach. Anthopoulos reiterated several times that this change likely wouldn’t have occurred if Gonzalez weren’t available.