Braves option Alvarez Jr., Stratton to Triple-A

The Braves made two roster moves Sunday.
Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. and pitcher Hunter Stratton have been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Alvarez was 2-for-12 with four RBIs in five spring training games, while Stratton had allowed six earned in 1⅓ innings pitched.
Alvarez Jr. started spring by learning how to be a catcher. The infielder didn’t play that position in his five Grapefruit League games, instead lining up at his traditional third base spot. His two hits went for doubles.
Stratton gave up a homer and hit a batter in his two outings.
Also Sunday, right-handed relief pitcher Javy Guerra and catcher Chadwick Tromp were reassigned to minor league camp.
The Braves have 62 active players on their spring training roster.