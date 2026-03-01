Atlanta Braves

Braves option Alvarez Jr., Stratton to Triple-A

Spring training roster shrinks as infielder and pitcher leave big-league camp.
Braves infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. — pictured taking batting practice Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 — started spring training by learning how to be a catcher but played in five games at third base. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Braves made two roster moves Sunday.

Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. and pitcher Hunter Stratton have been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Alvarez was 2-for-12 with four RBIs in five spring training games, while Stratton had allowed six earned in 1⅓ innings pitched.

Alvarez Jr. started spring by learning how to be a catcher. The infielder didn’t play that position in his five Grapefruit League games, instead lining up at his traditional third base spot. His two hits went for doubles.

Stratton gave up a homer and hit a batter in his two outings.

Also Sunday, right-handed relief pitcher Javy Guerra and catcher Chadwick Tromp were reassigned to minor league camp.

The Braves have 62 active players on their spring training roster.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

