Braves option Alvarez Jr., Stratton to Triple-A

Braves infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. — pictured taking batting practice Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 — started spring training by learning how to be a catcher but played in five games at third base. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. and pitcher Hunter Stratton have been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Alvarez was 2-for-12 with four RBIs in five spring training games, while Stratton had allowed six earned in 1⅓ innings pitched.

Alvarez Jr. started spring by learning how to be a catcher. The infielder didn’t play that position in his five Grapefruit League games, instead lining up at his traditional third base spot. His two hits went for doubles.

Stratton gave up a homer and hit a batter in his two outings.

Also Sunday, right-handed relief pitcher Javy Guerra and catcher Chadwick Tromp were reassigned to minor league camp.