Atlanta Braves

Outfielder Ben Gamel pushing to make Braves roster

‘It’s exciting to be in this clubhouse,’ veteran player says.
Through eight Grapefruit League games, Ben Gamel has made a case for himself to be a legitimate option for the Braves’ bench when camp breaks later this month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Through eight Grapefruit League games, Ben Gamel has made a case for himself to be a legitimate option for the Braves’ bench when camp breaks later this month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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57 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Ben Gamel last played in an MLB game Sept. 14, 2024, for the Astros.

So when the Braves signed the veteran outfielder to a minor-league contract in early December it wasn’t the most eyebrow-raising move of the club’s offseason. But lo and behold, through eight Grapefruit League games, Gamel has made a case for himself to be a legitimate option for the Braves’ bench when camp breaks later this month.

“I think they just want me to be competitive, as competitive as I can be,” Gamel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday about competing for a roster spot. “It’s a really good team. You look around the clubhouse, there’s all-stars at every position. If you can hit it here and compete with those guys it makes you better just by being here every day. It’s exciting to be in this clubhouse.”

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The Braves have their starting outfield pretty much solidified with Ronald Acuña Jr. in right, Michael Harris II in center and Mike Yastrzemski in left. Yastrzemski was likely going to platoon with Jurickson Profar depending on the day’s starting pitcher, but Profar is suspended for the 2026 season.

If the Braves choose to carry another outfielder on the roster, along with speedster Eli White, Gamel could be that guy.

“Just compete,” Gamel said of his mindset when he joined the team in February. “Really, at the end of the day, that’s all we can really control, right? Going about my business and doing the things I need to do be competitive.”

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In 2025, Gamel went to spring training with the Astros. He was released at the end of camp, signed with the Tigers days later, then was released in May. In June, the Angels picked up the 33-year-old.

Gamel played 56 games between stints with the Toledo Mud Hens, Salt Lake Bees, Tri-City Dust Devils and the Bees again.

“You kind of get to a point where it doesn’t really matter what it looks like, you’re just excited to be back on the field,” Gamel said. “There’s always uncertainty in this game, whether you’re here or in the minor leagues. Just get in and compete and wear the costume and be out there with the guys.”

In 2010, Gamel was a 10th-round pick by the Yankees. He made his MLB debut six years later but was traded that season to the Mariners. Gamel has also donned a Brewers, Indians, Pirates, Padres, Mets and Astros uniform.

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This spring with the Braves, Gamel is 6-for-24 with four home runs and seven RBIs (both team highs) and has an OPS of 1.072. He has also doubled and walked. Gamel had gotten a hit in five of his seven spring training games before a 0-for-3 night against the Pirates on Thursday.

Mostly in the lineup when the Braves play road games, Gamel has about a week and a half left to continue to put in good work.

“Just trying to continue what I’ve done the past couple years in the minor leagues and trying to get that to translate at this level,” he added.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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