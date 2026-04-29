Pérez leads Braves to series-opening win over Tigers

Atlanta Braves pitcher Martín Pérez delivers to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tigers, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

Pérez got through five innings unscathed despite walking four batters. He only allowed two hits and struck out five while lowering his ERA to 2.22. The lefty tossed 91 pitches.

Led by starter Martín Pérez, the Braves started off another series with a victory, beating the Tigers 5-2 at Truist Park on Tuesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of doubles in his first two at-bats and Mike Yastrzemski had his third two-hit game in a Braves uniform and first since March 29. The Braves (21-9) improved to 8-2 in series openers and are off to their best 30-game start since 2000.

For the 17th time in 30 games, the Braves lit the scoreboard first thanks to Acuña’s third inning RBI double to the corner in left field that scored Yastrzemski from second. In the ensuing at-bat, Drake Baldwin rolled a ball up the first base line and Tigers’ starter Casey Mize injured his groin trying to make a play on the ball.

Brant Hurter, a former Georgia Tech pitcher, came out of the bullpen to face Matt Olson, who lined a sacrifice fly to center to score Acuña.

The Braves got a little insurance in the seventh with a two-out double to right by Mauricio Dubón followed by a soft single to right from Yastrzemski.