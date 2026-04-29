Pérez leads Braves to series-opening win over Tigers

Led by starter Martín Pérez, the Braves started off another series with a victory, beating the Tigers 5-2 at Truist Park on Tuesday.
Pérez got through five innings unscathed despite walking four batters. He only allowed two hits and struck out five while lowering his ERA to 2.22. The lefty tossed 91 pitches.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of doubles in his first two at-bats and Mike Yastrzemski had his third two-hit game in a Braves uniform and first since March 29. The Braves (21-9) improved to 8-2 in series openers and are off to their best 30-game start since 2000.
For the 17th time in 30 games, the Braves lit the scoreboard first thanks to Acuña’s third inning RBI double to the corner in left field that scored Yastrzemski from second. In the ensuing at-bat, Drake Baldwin rolled a ball up the first base line and Tigers’ starter Casey Mize injured his groin trying to make a play on the ball.
Brant Hurter, a former Georgia Tech pitcher, came out of the bullpen to face Matt Olson, who lined a sacrifice fly to center to score Acuña.
The Braves got a little insurance in the seventh with a two-out double to right by Mauricio Dubón followed by a soft single to right from Yastrzemski.
Nursing that lead until the eighth, Ozzie Albies hit a two-run home run into the Tigers bullpen in left
Didier Fuentes, the 20-year-old righty recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, pitched around a one-out walk in the sixth and got three fly ball outs in the seventh. Tyler Kinley allowed a one-out infield single and two-out double in the eighth but nothing else.
Aaron Bummer gave up a two-run homer to Wenceel Pérez in the ninth.
The Tigers (15-15) left nine runners on base.