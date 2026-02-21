Atlanta Braves Yastrzemski shines in spring training debut with Braves Team opens Grapefruit League play with win at Rays. Atlanta Braves outfielder Mike Yastrzemski signs autographs for fans during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Braves began Grapefruit League play Saturday by beating the Rays 5-1 at Charlotte Sports Park. The spring training opener gave first-year Braves manager Walt Weiss the opportunity to ink in his first starting lineup. Most of the team’s everyday regulars didn’t make the trip and are penciled in take the field Sunday at CoolToday Park when the Braves host the Twins.

Chris Sale is scheduled to start on the mound for the Braves in that matchup. RELATED Chris Sale will make spring debut Sunday for Braves “The challenge is we have, I think, 30 position players, almost 70 total players, in camp. Trying to keep them all involved. There’s only one game a day,” Weiss said. “It’s a bit of a Rubik’s Cube trying to put together lineups every day, trying to keep our guys that are gonna be grinding during the season, try to keep them off the road as much as possible. At the same time, they need their reps. Trying to give everybody opportunities. “You don’t want guys just only playing on the road. So you try to take all those things into account when you’re making out the lineups. But it’s a little tricky getting everybody involved. I’m sure it’s not gonna go the way everybody wants it to go, but that’s what we got.” Saturday’s game did allow Mike Yastrzemski, expected to be in the lineup most days as either a left fielder or designated hitter, the chance to take swings in a Braves uniform for the first time. He stepped into the box with one out in the top of the first and took a 1-0 offering from T.J. Nichols over the wall in left-center.

Yastrzemski also singled in the third inning and walked in the fifth before calling it a day.

RELATED Braves’ Mike Yastrzemski hopes his experience can be a valuable asset “Obviously feels good to put a good swing on the ball,” Yastrzemski said. “I don’t think any homer is ever meaningless. It just gives you confidence regardless that the work you’ve been putting in is paying off. We just gotta make sure to pace it out, make sure we’re ready for opening day. Just trying to be on time, that’s it.” The Braves also got a 2-for-2 day from right fielder Ben Gamel, who lined a solo shot out to right in the second and drove home two with a double into the left field gap in the third. Gamel is among a slew of players fighting for one of the Braves’ final roster spots coming out of camp. “I tell the guys, ‘We’re gonna break camp with a certain team. A month into the season, our team is likely to be very different from the team we broke camp with.’ It’s very fluid, especially when you start talking about the bench spots,” Weiss said. “The thing is, I’m gonna keep our guys involved. Those position players are gonna play. They’re not gonna sit around. “I’m gonna try to keep everybody involved, I think you have to. I think it’s good to get certain guys that are out there every day a break, at the same time keep the other guys involved because, inevitably, those guys are gonna have to play probably regularly at some point. If they haven’t been on the field much, you can’t expect them to perform.”

RELATED 5 things to watch for as Braves begin Grapefruit League play The Braves started Carlos Carrasco on the mound Saturday. Carrasco threw two scoreless innings and worked around three hits. He totaled 31 pitches and recorded three strikeouts, two on sliders away and one on an 88 mph fastball up in the zone — the only fastball he threw all day. Dylan Dodd threw 16 pitches in the third, gave up a hit and struck out a hitter. Hayden Harris got out of the fourth unscathed after giving up two singles to start his one-inning outing. ABS usage The Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System is not new to spring training, but its implementation ahead of the 2026 regular season means teams are taking it more seriously this spring than prior years. Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener gave the Braves and Rays the chance to have the system at their disposal. Braves catcher Jonah Heim used a challenge in the second on a 1-2 pitch from Carrasco that was called a ball with Nick Fortes at the plate. The call was upheld on a pitch well outside the zone.

In the seventh, Rays shortstop Carson Williams challenged a called strike thrown by Braves pitcher Elieser Hernández. That call was overturned to a ball and made the count 3-1, but Williams would eventually weakly pop out to short to end the at-bat. RELATED Why prospect JR Ritchie should help the 2026 Braves Tristin English starts at first Pike County High School graduate and former Georgia Tech standout Tristin English got the start at first base Saturday. English was a third-round pick in 2019 after being named All-ACC three times. The 6-foot-3 first baseman also went 3-0 with a 3.70 ERA with six saves as a pitcher for the Yellow Jackets in 2019. In September, English made his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks and went 2-for-22 in seven games. English was 0-for-3 with a strikeout Saturday.