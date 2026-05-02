Atlanta Braves Walt Weiss returns to Colorado, this time as Braves manager ‘Certainly I would say (I’m) more comfortable in my own skin now in this role at this point in my career,’ Weiss said. Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss smiles while talking with a team member prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

DENVER — Walt Weiss has been a manager at Coors Field before. Only he was doing it from the home team’s dugout. Weiss was back in the familiar ballpark Friday ahead of the Braves’ three-game series against the Rockies. The first-year manager for the Braves has returned to Coors Field many times while serving as the bench coach for the Braves over the past eight seasons.

Friday’s matchup, however, was his first as an opposing manager. “Always a little different coming back here, for sure,” Weiss said Friday while seated in the visitors’ dugout. “Spent 15 years in variety of roles here — player, coach, manager. And this is still home. It’s always something I look for when the schedule comes out every year, see when we’re coming back here. “There’s a lot of people still around. I’m sure over the next three days I’ll catch up with a lot of ‘em. A lot of familiar faces still.” Weiss also played four seasons for the Rockies from 1994-97 before joining the Braves ahead of the 1998 season. He became an All-Star shortstop that year, and the ‘98 All-Star Game just so happened to be in Denver.

After retiring as a player, Weiss returned to the Rockies organization in 2002 as a special assistant and instructor for six years. He, his wife and four sons made Colorado home, and Weiss was coaching youth sports when the Rockies tabbed him to be their next manager starting in the 2013 season.