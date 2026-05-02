Atlanta Braves Braves erase 6-0 deficit with eight unanswered to beat Rockies Michael Harris II hits pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth. Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II is greeted by teammates after scoring during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

By Chad Bishop 35 minutes ago Share

DENVER – It continues to seem unreal. Michael Harris II, still nursing a sore quad muscle, came off the bench to hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the ninth inning Friday at Coors Field to give the Braves an 8-6 win over the Rockies. Harris’ swing was part of eight unanswered runs for a Braves squad that trailed 6-0 in the second inning.

Harris took a 1-2 sweeper from Rockies reliever Juan Mejia (0-3) and tomahawked 385 feet into the stands in right field. It scored Kyle Farmer, who was pinch-running for Jonah Heim, who had drawn a lead-off walk. The Braves (23-10) improved to 9-2 in series openers. The comeback started in the eighth when Zach Agnos walked two before being pulled for Jaden Hill. Hill walked Matt Olson to load the bases. Mauricio Dubón then drove a 97-mph fastball the other way into the right-field corner for a bases-clearing triple. Austin Riley, in the midst of a hellish slump, lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Dubón and tie the game at 6-all.

Didier Fuentes (1-0) got a double-play ball and pop-up in the eighth to keep the score at 6-6. Harris provided the game-winner, his second of the season, minutes later.

Robert Suarez earned his fourth save of the season. Earlier, much earlier, on Friday, Braves starter Grant Holmes was touched up for six runs (five earned) before an out was recorded in the second inning. It was one of the worst starts of his career, yet it was a distant memory when all was said and done. A walk, single, double, single, safety squeeze bunt and single put the Rockies up 3-0 in the first. When Willi Castro was out at first on a chopper he hit to Olson at first, Olson went home to try to complete a double play, but the ball sailed to the backstop instead. That made it a 5-0 game. Edouard Julien, in his second at-bat of the inning, struck out to mercifully end the frame for Holmes, who had to throw 38 pitches. Mickey Moniak began the second inning with a 439-foot homer to right, making it 6-0.

Holmes then looked like a different pitcher after the Moniak deep shot. He retired 12 of the next 14 hitters he faced, not allowing a lead-off double in the third or one-out walk in the fifth deter him from powering through five innings of work. The six runs allowed by Holmes matched a career-high from an April 26, 2025, outing at Arizona. It was the third time in his career he had allowed at least five earned runs, with one of those previous instances being at Coors Field. Olson somewhat made up for his first-inning error by crushing a solo home run to right. It was Olson’s 10th homer of the season. That was all the damage the Braves could do against Rockies starter Jose Quintana. Quintana went six strong and gave up just one run on five hits without a walk. The veteran lefty got nine outs in the air, threw 55 strikes out of his 85 pitches and worked ahead on 16 of the 23 batters he faced. The only thing wrong with Quintana’s start is that it ended.