Georgia Bulldogs After overnight delay, Georgia breaks records in blowout win vs. LIU The Bulldogs will face Liberty at 5 p.m. Saturday. Georgia infielder Ryan Wynn celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Friday, May 29, 2026. A weather delay pushed the final three innings to Saturday morning. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Sarah Spencer 10 minutes ago Share

After a weather delay pushed the final three innings to Saturday morning, Georgia cruised to an 18-2 win against LIU in Game 2 of the Athens Regional. And in record-breaking fashion, too.

The Bulldogs hit nine home runs to break the previous single season school record of 151, set in 2024. They have now hit 158, the most in Division l this season. Georgia also has broken the single-season run total (542) set by the 1990 College World Series-winning Bulldogs, bringing their season total to 559. The Bulldogs will face Liberty at 5 p.m. Saturday. Liberty defeated Boston College 4-3 in Game 1 of the Athens Regional on Friday. LIU faces a quick turnaround and will play an elimination game against Boston College at 12:06 p.m. Saturday morning — with fresh players rotated in for most of Friday night’s lineup — Brennan Hudson, Ryan Wynn and Cole Johnson added solo shots, after the Bulldogs had already hit six home runs Friday. The game was suspended with Georgia leading 15-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Friday, up 4-0, home runs from Jack Arcamone in the third inning and Wynn in the fourth, and Ryan Black (the record-breaking shot to give the Bulldogs 152), Daniel Jackson and Hudson in the fifth made it 12-0.