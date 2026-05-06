Martín Pérez to start series finale against Mariners

Braves manager said before Tuesday’s game that if Pérez did not pitch out of the bullpen Tuesday — which he did not — then he would be the team’s starter for the afternoon game at T-Mobile Park.

SEATTLE — The Braves will send Martín Pérez to the mound Wednesday for the series finale against the Mariners.

“All things being equal, we like a left-handed starter against these guys, and that’s the reason for that,” Weiss said. “And there are other reasons, right? We’re still trying to keep Martín as a factor. He’s been in that hybrid role, and he’s done a nice job as a starter. Trying to keep him stretched out.

“At the same time, trying to protect the other guys, give ‘em extra days, monitor the workload. We got a lot of guys coming off limited innings a year ago, so this is another way to monitor that workload and the innings load. Kind of multitasking here. But the fact of the matter is, Martín has it’s done a really nice job for us, and we want to keep him as an option.”

Pérez has not pitched since April 28 at Truist Park when he threw five scoreless innings against the Tigers in a 4-2 Braves’ win. The veteran lefty is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA over four starts and six appearances.

Pérez’s start Wednesday will bump Grant Holmes out of his normal turn in the rotation. Chris Sale would be on the docket to open a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday followed by Spencer Strider on Saturday and rookie JR Ritchie on Sunday.