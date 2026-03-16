AJC Varsity Hebron Christian announces split with 17-time champion girls basketball coach The Lions won a state championship — the program’s fourth under Jan Azar — five days ago. Hebron Christian head coach Jan Azar poses with players after their 46-42 win against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A private girls GHSA state championship at the Macon Coliseum on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Macon. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Hebron Christian announced a “transition in leadership” of its girls basketball program on Monday, moving on from 17-time state champion coach Jan Azar. Azar has won more state championships than any basketball coach in GHSA history. She led the Lions to their fourth state title in her seven-year tenure on Wednesday, beating defending champion Holy Innocents’ 46-42.

“Both teams really came to play today, but this is my team, and I’m proud of them,” Azar said after the win. RELATED It was a rematch of 2025. This time, Hebron Christian girls claim the title The school’s full statement was four sentences long. It did not indicate why the school is making the transition. “Hebron Christian Academy has announced a transition in leadership for the Girls Basketball program for the 2026-27 season,” part of the statement said. “We are grateful for the investment Coach Azar and Coach Frazier have made in the lives of our student-athletes and for the role they have played in advancing the program.” The AJC is attempting to reach both Azar and the school for more details.

Azar made her name at fellow Gwinnett County private school Wesleyan, where she won 13 state titles from 1997 to 2019.