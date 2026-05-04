AJC Varsity Of 20 possible titles, they’ve claimed 18 — and still have ‘something to prove’ The Eagles have won the championship in all but two seasons since the sport became sanctioned in 2005. 1 / 23 Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Milton girls lacrosse players huddle before the start of the second half of their GHSA Division 2 girls state lacrosse playoff game against Oconee County on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Milton. Milton won 21-0. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Sarah Spencer 1 hour ago Share

Milton girls lacrosse is more than a dynasty at this point. The Eagles have won 18 of 20 state championships since the GHSA began the sport in 2005 and have won eight in a row, not counting 2020 (canceled because of COVID-19).

Winning state is tradition, but that standard brings pressure, too. “That’s kind of a good thing, because that’s something that helps people focus, you know?” Milton coach Tim Godby said. “So it’s worked out well for us. It gives them a little something more to play for and work for.” Of course, no one wants to be a member of the senior class that loses. But the Eagles also reframe that, according to senior Kylie Waters, a Clemson commit: “We just kind of have to prove to them why we’re here and why we have this legacy, and I feel like that’s just kind of how our whole team kind of battles the pressure — just being, like, we have something to prove every single year.”

When Waters was an underclassman, she looked to the older players to help her navigate that pressure, as they had been there before. Now, as a senior, she focuses on enjoying the game, and says good things will come from that.

“I think their mindset kind of helped me learn how to deal with all the pressure just growing up and being an underclassman on this team, and I feel like I don’t necessarily feel the pressure. I honestly just go out there and just try to have fun,” Waters said. “That’s my main goal when I’m trying to play, because when I have fun, it’s just the best I’m going to play. And I try to just kind of sweep that pressure under the carpet.” The Eagles (16-2) are stacked with talent, with four seniors headed to play Division l: Waters (Clemson), Kylie Parsons (Youngstown State), Ava Thompson (Stanford) and Sophie Jurgens (Villanova). It’s not unusual for Milton, which saw seven 2025 graduates sign to play at Dl schools. The program has a talent pool nearby in Eagle Stix Lacrosse, which features both elite and recreational programs, which Godby directs. Godby is in his 22nd year at the helm at Milton. Even though the Eagles lost eight seniors last year, they always have more skill coming up through the ranks and have been able to sustain success. “I think it starts with just being involved with the development of our younger kids in middle school and elementary, just being involved and helping to have programs and opportunities and things for them to do to develop,” Godby said. “And just, being a winning program over the years has kind of built a culture in the community that, you know, people want to be a part of it. So they start playing when they’re young, they start wanting to be good players and doing things — participating in different events and activities, to camps, clinics — just to help them to be able to develop so they can be a part of it in the future.”