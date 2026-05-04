Of 20 possible titles, they’ve claimed 18 — and still have ‘something to prove’

Milton girls lacrosse is more than a dynasty at this point.
The Eagles have won 18 of 20 state championships since the GHSA began the sport in 2005 and have won eight in a row, not counting 2020 (canceled because of COVID-19).
Milton girls lacrosse is more than a dynasty at this point.
The Eagles have won 18 of 20 state championships since the GHSA began the sport in 2005 and have won eight in a row, not counting 2020 (canceled because of COVID-19).
Winning state is tradition, but that standard brings pressure, too.
“That’s kind of a good thing, because that’s something that helps people focus, you know?” Milton coach Tim Godby said. “So it’s worked out well for us. It gives them a little something more to play for and work for.”
Of course, no one wants to be a member of the senior class that loses.
But the Eagles also reframe that, according to senior Kylie Waters, a Clemson commit: “We just kind of have to prove to them why we’re here and why we have this legacy, and I feel like that’s just kind of how our whole team kind of battles the pressure — just being, like, we have something to prove every single year.”
When Waters was an underclassman, she looked to the older players to help her navigate that pressure, as they had been there before. Now, as a senior, she focuses on enjoying the game, and says good things will come from that.
“I think their mindset kind of helped me learn how to deal with all the pressure just growing up and being an underclassman on this team, and I feel like I don’t necessarily feel the pressure. I honestly just go out there and just try to have fun,” Waters said. “That’s my main goal when I’m trying to play, because when I have fun, it’s just the best I’m going to play. And I try to just kind of sweep that pressure under the carpet.”
The Eagles (16-2) are stacked with talent, with four seniors headed to play Division l: Waters (Clemson), Kylie Parsons (Youngstown State), Ava Thompson (Stanford) and Sophie Jurgens (Villanova). It’s not unusual for Milton, which saw seven 2025 graduates sign to play at Dl schools.
The program has a talent pool nearby in Eagle Stix Lacrosse, which features both elite and recreational programs, which Godby directs.
Godby is in his 22nd year at the helm at Milton. Even though the Eagles lost eight seniors last year, they always have more skill coming up through the ranks and have been able to sustain success.
“I think it starts with just being involved with the development of our younger kids in middle school and elementary, just being involved and helping to have programs and opportunities and things for them to do to develop,” Godby said. “And just, being a winning program over the years has kind of built a culture in the community that, you know, people want to be a part of it. So they start playing when they’re young, they start wanting to be good players and doing things — participating in different events and activities, to camps, clinics — just to help them to be able to develop so they can be a part of it in the future.”
The Eagles overwhelm many of their opponents, winning their first playoff game against Oconee County 21-0 on Friday. Milton will face River Ridge in the quarterfinals 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Even though the pressure not to lose will always be there for the Eagles, for Jurgens, she tries to shift that mindset.
“Sometimes I get too caught up on focusing on not losing rather than focusing on winning,” Jurgens said. “And I think that it’s important that, like, we shift our minds on winning and not getting so caught up in the ‘We can’t be the ones who lose.’ And I also think that we just try to have as much fun as we can, and then that takes away a lot of the pressure.”