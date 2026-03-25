Sports

Atlanta Dream thinking bigger, with 5 games at State Farm Arena this summer

Two matchups against Indiana Fever highlight featured games at NBA arena.
The Atlanta Dream are planning to play five games at State Farm Arena this season, after playing just one there last year. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
The Atlanta Dream are planning to play five games at State Farm Arena this season, after playing just one there last year. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago

The Dream are taking some of their games to a bigger stage this season.

The team announced Wednesday that five of its 22 home games will be played at State Farm Arena, which houses the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

The five matchups:

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Last season, the Dream hosted just one game at State Farm Arena, against the Fever, which drew 17,044 fans. That improved on the two games there versus Indiana in 2024 — one of which was a Georgia WNBA attendance record of 17,608 in another matchup against Indiana.

“There’s nothing like Dream basketball in Atlanta,” Dream president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a team statement. “Our fans bring unmatched passion and energy every night, and bringing five games to State Farm Arena allows us to share that atmosphere with even more people. It’s a powerful moment for our franchise and a reflection of how much this city continues to embrace women’s basketball.”

The Dream are coming off the best season in franchise history, which included a 30-14 record with first-year coach Karl Smesko. They made their first playoff appearance since 2018, earning the No. 3 seed, and lost to the Fever in the opening round.

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The Dream will play the rest of its home games at Gateway Center Arena, which seats approximately 3,500 fans.

The team also announced a preseason slate that includes a road matchup against the Chicago Sky on April 29 and a home game at Gateway Center Arena on May 3.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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