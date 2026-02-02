Sports Weekend Reflections: DOJ’s Epstein files release is problem for NFL team owner Also: Braves add pitching depth, and the Hawks made a minor trade that could aid bigger deals later. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch arrives for NFL owners meetings, in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Richard Drew/AP File)

What I think about some things I saw over the weekend … NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is scheduled to hold his Super Bowl news conference Monday.

That’s just in time for Goodell to answer questions about the relationship between a franchise co-owner and Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and accused child sex trafficker. The U.S. Department of Justice released more than 3 million documents related to the Epstein case late Friday. They include email correspondence in 2013 between Epstein and New York Giants co-owner and chairman Steve Tisch. The messages show that Tisch sought Epstein’s help to connect with women in the billionaire financier’s orbit. I will spare you the details of those communications. You can search the DOJ website if you are so inclined. The documents were released in response to a law passed by Congress late in 2025. According to the New York City medical examiner, Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019. At the time, he was facing federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

None of the documents released by the DOJ connect Tisch with underage girls.

In one of the emails, Epstein described Tisch as a “shared interest friend.” Tisch released a statement to media several hours after The Athletic first reported on the emails in the DOJ release. “We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments,” Tisch wrote in his statement. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.” You can tell a person has done something shameful when they retreat into abstraction while describing it. In this case “exchanged emails about adult women” is how Tisch characterizes his disgusting communications with a rich and powerful sex offender. Tisch’s statement that people “know now” that Epstein was a bad guy suggests that they didn’t know in 2013. But that was after Epstein’s 2008 felony conviction for a sex crime. Epstein pleaded guilty in a Florida court to felony solicitation of prostitution and procuring a person under the age of 18 for prostitution. Epstein served about 13 months in custody as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

That is the person that Tisch enlisted for help in pursuing women. His actions as described in the released emails don’t appear to be illegal. But it appears that he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. That document says everyone who is part of the NFL, including owners, must refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the league. The policy states that the people subject to it must “endeavor at all times to be people of high character.” Impunity for elites has become standard in this country. So, it’s no surprise that NFL players have faced harsher consequences than franchise owners for violating the personal conduct policy. We’ll see if Tisch’s fellow owners decide to punish him for his questionable association with Epstein now that it’s public. Braves add lefty Martín Pérez for depth The Braves still are in the market for a pitcher who can improve their rotation. There are some quality free agents available still (I like Chris Bassitt best for the Braves).

In the meantime, the Braves are set to sign left-hander Martín Pérez to spring training as a depth option. MLB.com reports that Pérez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Braves on Friday (the team hasn’t confirmed the deal). Pérez, 34, was limited to 10 starts (11 appearances) for the White Sox in 2025 because of stints on the injured list after elbow and shoulder issues. He compiled a 3.54 ERA with 44 strikeouts, 22 walks and six home runs allowed over 54 innings. With the Braves, Pérez will get a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation or bullpen. He also can serve as insurance in case of injuries to starters ahead of him. That’s no small concern. Injuries to several pitchers derailed the Braves in 2025. None of the top three of Spencer Strider, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach pitched more than 126 innings. Reynaldo López (shoulder) and Grant Holmes (elbow) are coming back from injuries. Pérez improves the depth behind them. The group also includes Bryce Elder and Joey Wentz. Pérez has the longest track record of success among the three.

Pérez’s best year was 2002 with the Rangers. He earned his only career All-Star appearance that season and finished with a 2.89 ERA in 22 starts. Perez posted a 4.49 ERA in 61 games (46 starts) over the next two seasons with the Rangers, Pirates and Padres. Hawks trade Vit Krejci to help future trades The Hawks have put player development at the forefront of their program. Wing Vit Krejci is one of the best products of that effort. So, it was surprising to see the team agree to trade Krejci to the Blazers on Sunday for center Duop Reath and two future second-round picks. Krejci had been squeezed out of coach Quin Snyder’s regular rotation after the Hawks added newcomers CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. Krejci’s standing would have slid more this summer if the Hawks used a lottery pick in the draft on a backcourt prospect. Still, I figured the Hawks could get more in return for Krejci than two second-round picks and an injured player who likely will be waived. Krejci is an excellent shooter (42.4% on 3-pointers this season). His minimum $2.7 million salary for 2026-27 is nonguaranteed. Such contracts are valuable for teams looking to shed salary.