Former Falcons coach Raheem Morris lands with 49ers as defensive coordinator

Morris finished 8-9 in each of the past two seasons before being fired on Jan. 4.
Raheem Morris — pictured during his last game as Falcons head coach on Jan. 4 — was picked to be the 49ers defensive coordinator for next season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By AJC Sports
25 minutes ago

Former Falcons coach Raheem Morris has found a landing spot.

Morris is joining the San Francisco 49ers as defensive coordinator, a league source confirmed Sunday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He’ll succeed Robert Saleh, who left to become head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Morris was 8-9 in each of the past two seasons with the Falcons and was fired Jan. 4, hours after their final regular-season game. The Falcons won the final four games, but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

He also coached the Falcons during the final 11 games of the 2020 season, when they posted a 4-7 record.

After being considered for some of the head-coaching opportunities, Morris lands with the 49ers, who finished 12-5 this season and lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs.

