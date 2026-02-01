Falcons add Tanner Engstrand as offensive passing game coordinator

Tanner Engstrand, offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, talk to reporters before an NFL football practice in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Falcons continue to assemble their coaching staff after rebuilding their front office and hiring head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Engstrand most recently was the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator this season. The Jets totaled 263.6 yards per game — 140.3 yards passing and 123.3 yards rushing, finishing as the No. 10 rushing attack in the league. Under Engstrand’s guidance, Jets running back Breece Hall posted a career-best 1,065 rushing yards, becoming the Jets’ first 1,000-yard rusher since the 2015 season.

In his background, Engstrand also spent five years with the Lions, including as passing game coordinator in 2023-24, tight ends/passing game coordinator (2022), offensive quality coach in ’21 and offensive assistant in ’20.

The Lions’ offense finished at the top of the league in multiple categories, including points scored (564), touchdowns (70) and first downs (410), along with recording the second-most total net yards (6,962). Under Engstrand, Detroit became the fifth team in NFL history to produce at least 6,500 total net yards and 70 touchdowns in a season (2024).