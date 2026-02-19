UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Two Georgia football players arrested on reckless driving charges

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) and Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) react after Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro (not pictured) makes 47-yard field goal to take the lead in the fourth quarter in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) and Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) react after Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro (not pictured) makes 47-yard field goal to take the lead in the fourth quarter in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
21 minutes ago

Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were both arrested and charged Wednesday with reckless driving, a misdemeanor, according to the Athens-Clarke County arrest log.

Cole was arrested on charges of reckless driving and exceeding the maximum limit, both misdemeanors. He was booked at 9:59 p.m. and posted $26 bond at 10:39.

Ikinnagbon was booked at 10:27 p.m. on charges of reckless driving, exceeding the maximum limit and following too closely, all misdemeanors. He posted bond of $39 at 11:08 p.m.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia spokesperson said in regard to the arrests. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

This is not the first time Georgia has run into issues with reckless driving, as it has become a recurring issue with the program over the past few offseasons. Nitro Tuggle, Marques Easley and Nyier Daniels all had driving-related arrests in 2025 and all eventually left the program.

Cole is expected to be one of the key pieces and leaders on Georgia’s 2026 team. He had 59 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this past season as he appeared in all 14 games.

Ikinnagbon appeared in five games in the 2025 season as a freshman, finishing with two tackles in those appearances. He is expected to take on a bigger role this year, his second in the program.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

New UGA track facility

A first look at Georgia’s new track and field facility on South Milledge

58m ago

Another bad start sends Georgia Tech to eighth straight loss

PHOTOS: Georgia track and field gets major facilities upgrade

Keep Reading

Opening statements held in the trial of a Georgia high school shooting suspect's father

GHSA knew of potential Locust Grove violations. This bylaw delayed action.

School shooting suspect’s dad’s trial: What to know

Featured

A scan of Andrew Miles' chest showing his implanted artificial heart device. (Courtesy of Emory Healthcare)

Georgia teen is thriving at home without a heart

Trader Joe’s plots new Georgia stores, including in Decatur

Ready to see the next chapter for the former CNN Center? You soon can.