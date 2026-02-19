Two Georgia football players arrested on reckless driving charges

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) and Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) react after Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro (not pictured) makes 47-yard field goal to take the lead in the fourth quarter in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Cole was arrested on charges of reckless driving and exceeding the maximum limit, both misdemeanors. He was booked at 9:59 p.m. and posted $26 bond at 10:39.

Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were both arrested and charged Wednesday with reckless driving, a misdemeanor, according to the Athens-Clarke County arrest log.

Ikinnagbon was booked at 10:27 p.m. on charges of reckless driving, exceeding the maximum limit and following too closely, all misdemeanors. He posted bond of $39 at 11:08 p.m.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia spokesperson said in regard to the arrests. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

This is not the first time Georgia has run into issues with reckless driving, as it has become a recurring issue with the program over the past few offseasons. Nitro Tuggle, Marques Easley and Nyier Daniels all had driving-related arrests in 2025 and all eventually left the program.

Cole is expected to be one of the key pieces and leaders on Georgia’s 2026 team. He had 59 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this past season as he appeared in all 14 games.