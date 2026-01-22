Falcons make it official: Tommy Rees is the new offensive coordinator
Bijan Robinson’s position coach Michael Pitre was retained.
Tommy Rees, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, is pictured before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Falcons officially announced on Thursday that Rees will join his boss in Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski, in the same role with the Stefanski's new team in Atlanta. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Tommy Rees, a former college quarterback at Notre Dame, was named the Falcons offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
In other moves, the Falcons named Jacqueline Roberts manager of coaching operations and retained senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, assistant offensive line coach Nick Jones and running backs coach Michael Pitre.
Rees, 33, was hired by the Browns as their pass-game coordinator in 2024 after a stint at Alabama as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He took over the play-calling duties from Stefanski after Week 10 last season.
Zac Robinson, who was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, was hired by the Bucs.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
