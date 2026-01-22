Falcons make it official: Tommy Rees is the new offensive coordinator

Tommy Rees, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, is pictured before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Falcons officially announced on Thursday that Rees will join his boss in Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski, in the same role with the Stefanski's new team in Atlanta. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

In other moves, the Falcons named Jacqueline Roberts manager of coaching operations and retained senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, assistant offensive line coach Nick Jones and running backs coach Michael Pitre.

Tommy Rees, a former college quarterback at Notre Dame, was named the Falcons offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

The upper hierarchy of new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff is starting to take shape.

Rees joins Jeff Ulbrich, who is returning as the defensive coordinator after one year with the team.

Bill Callahan was hired as the offensive line coach Jan. 20.

Rees, who played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010-13, was the Browns’ offensive coordinator last season.