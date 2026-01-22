Falcons Logo
Ex-Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson hired by Buccaneers

Atlanta was 3-1 against Tampa Bay the past two seasons with Robinson calling the plays.
Zac Robinson has been the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
50 minutes ago

Zac Robinson, who was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, landed the offensive coordinator job with NFC South-rival Tampa Bay.

Robinson, 39, will be reunited with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Robinson was with the Rams when they claimed Mayfield off waivers in December 2022.

Robinson will replace Josh Grizzard, who was fired after one season. The Bucs’ previous two coordinators — David Canales and Liam Coen — went on to earn head coaching jobs in Carolina and Jacksonville, respectively.

The Falcons were 3-1 against the Bucs the past two seasons with Robinson calling the plays.

The Bucs also were considering former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who decided to join Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers. Todd Monken, Dan Pitcher, David Shaw, Israel Woolfork, Brian Callahan and Mike Kafka also interviewed for the position.

